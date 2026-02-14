 Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused Held From Thane
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused Held From Thane

Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused Held From Thane

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Qambar Ali Syed (40, Ambivli, Thane). The action was taken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch Unit 2. Two cases for theft have been registered against him at Dehu Road and Hinjawadi Police Stations

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused Held From Thane | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have held the accused who used to steal jewellery and valuables from people from Hinjawadi IT Park and the Dehu Road area, officials announced on Saturday. The accused was detained in Thane. He used to pose as a cop and earn the trust of the elderly and then steal from them.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Qambar Ali Syed (40, Ambivli, Thane). The action was taken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch Unit 2. Two cases for theft have been registered against him at Dehu Road and Hinjawadi Police Stations.

According to police reports, complaints of theft of gold and silver jewellery from elderly citizens were repeatedly being reported in Hinjawadi and the Dehu area. In some cases, it was an attempt, and in some cases, it was a successful theft operation. The suspects would pose as police officers and use sleight of hand (trickery) to steal their valuables.

Read Also
Pune: Forest Department Clears Encroachment Bid On Reserved Land In Ambegaon's Kathapur Budruk
article-image

Crime Branch Unit 2 started an investigation into these cases. A team comprising Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar, PSI Salunkhe, and Police Constables Vikram Kudal, Tushar Shete, Mohammad Gaus Nadaf, Ali Shaikh, Vikrant Chavan, Prashant Syed, Ravi Pawar, and Sukhdev Gawande initiated an investigation into a trickery case registered at Hinjawadi Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request

Sr PI Arvind Pawar said, “After reviewing approximately 100 to 120 CCTV footages, the team identified that the suspects were residents of Irani Basti in Ambivli, Thane. On Thursday, our team travelled to Irani Basti, Ambivli, and set a trap for two days. Based on a tip-off received by Police Havaldar Vikram Kudal, we successfully apprehended the following accused from Irani Basti today at 17:00 hours.”

Two cases registered within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate against the accused, Mohammad Syed, have been solved. Sr PI Pawar said that following a medical examination, the accused has been handed over to Hinjewadi Police Station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused...
Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused...
Pune Municipal Corporation Selects Members For Various Committees & Departments – Here's The Full...
Pune Municipal Corporation Selects Members For Various Committees & Departments – Here's The Full...
'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif
'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif
VIDEO: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, Waves To Supporters...
VIDEO: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, Waves To Supporters...
Pune: BJP Corporator Shrinath Bhimale Likely To Be Named PMC Standing Committee Chairman
Pune: BJP Corporator Shrinath Bhimale Likely To Be Named PMC Standing Committee Chairman