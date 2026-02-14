 Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRange Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | WATCH VIDEO

Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | WATCH VIDEO

According to the information given by the incident officers, the driver of car number MH01DK9975, Anil Baban Jadhav (age 40, resident of Shahapur), felt the smell of something burning while passing through the Gonde Phata area at night

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A Range Rover car caught fire on the Nashik-Mumbai highway at Friday midnight. This car was in the convoy of Rajasthan MP Lumbaram G. Chaudhary (Sirohi-Jalore constituency). The incident took place near Gonde Phata while he was going to Trimbakeshwar for darshan from Washim. The car has been completely burnt out, and everyone in the car is safe.

Watch Video:

According to the information given by the incident officers, the driver of car number MH01DK9975, Anil Baban Jadhav (age 40, resident of Shahapur), felt the smell of something burning while passing through the Gonde Phata area at night. He immediately pulled the car aside, stopped it and evacuated all the passengers. The car immediately caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

According to the information given by the police sub-inspector Panjabrao Salunke of Ghoti police station, the highway police and the fire brigade immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The fire brigade brought the fire under control, but the car was completely burnt out. MP Lumbaram Chaudhary and everyone else in the car came out safely. The Vadivere post officer was present at the spot. Traffic is being diverted smoothly via an alternative route.

FPJ Shorts
CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 to 27
CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 to 27
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses
Read Also
Pune: Forest Department Clears Encroachment Bid On Reserved Land In Ambegaon's Kathapur Budruk
article-image

BJP MP Lumbaram Chaudhary from Rajasthan had come to Maharashtra to visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga. As the incident took place at midnight, there was an atmosphere of fear in the area for some time. The exact cause of the fire is not yet clear. It is being speculated that there may be a short circuit, oil leakage in the engine or other technical fault. The highway police have started further investigation into the incident and are trying to find out the reason for the car's burning.

This incident has once again raised the issue of vehicle safety on the highway. The police have appealed to regularly check vehicles, especially during long journeys at night. MP Chaudhary and other members of his convoy have been sent to Trimbakeshwar in an alternative vehicle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Constable Suspended After POCSO Accused Escapes From Yerawada Police Station Lockup
Pune: Constable Suspended After POCSO Accused Escapes From Yerawada Police Station Lockup
Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | WATCH VIDEO
Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | WATCH VIDEO
Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused...
Pune: Fake Cop Preying On Elderly In Hinjawadi & Dehu Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Accused...
Pune Municipal Corporation Selects Members For Various Committees & Departments – Here's The Full...
Pune Municipal Corporation Selects Members For Various Committees & Departments – Here's The Full...
'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif
'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif