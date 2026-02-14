Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | WATCH VIDEO

Range Rover In Rajasthan MP’s Convoy Catches Fire On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A Range Rover car caught fire on the Nashik-Mumbai highway at Friday midnight. This car was in the convoy of Rajasthan MP Lumbaram G. Chaudhary (Sirohi-Jalore constituency). The incident took place near Gonde Phata while he was going to Trimbakeshwar for darshan from Washim. The car has been completely burnt out, and everyone in the car is safe.

According to the information given by the incident officers, the driver of car number MH01DK9975, Anil Baban Jadhav (age 40, resident of Shahapur), felt the smell of something burning while passing through the Gonde Phata area at night. He immediately pulled the car aside, stopped it and evacuated all the passengers. The car immediately caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

According to the information given by the police sub-inspector Panjabrao Salunke of Ghoti police station, the highway police and the fire brigade immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The fire brigade brought the fire under control, but the car was completely burnt out. MP Lumbaram Chaudhary and everyone else in the car came out safely. The Vadivere post officer was present at the spot. Traffic is being diverted smoothly via an alternative route.

BJP MP Lumbaram Chaudhary from Rajasthan had come to Maharashtra to visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga. As the incident took place at midnight, there was an atmosphere of fear in the area for some time. The exact cause of the fire is not yet clear. It is being speculated that there may be a short circuit, oil leakage in the engine or other technical fault. The highway police have started further investigation into the incident and are trying to find out the reason for the car's burning.

This incident has once again raised the issue of vehicle safety on the highway. The police have appealed to regularly check vehicles, especially during long journeys at night. MP Chaudhary and other members of his convoy have been sent to Trimbakeshwar in an alternative vehicle.