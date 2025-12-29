 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed Under Anti-Superstition Act
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed Under Anti-Superstition Act | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Alandi police have registered a case against four people, including one woman, for allegedly misleading citizens with claims of making ‘money rain’ through black magic and frightening rituals. The incident took place on 9th December in Chanholi Khurd under the limits of Alandi Police Station, and a criminal case was registered on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Kumar Girigosavi, the accused told people they had supernatural powers and could make money fall from the sky. The accused claimed they knew how to perform special rituals, and by performing them, money would rain.

Police said the group tried to convince citizens that they could become wealthy overnight if they agreed to participate in these rituals. They allegedly used tantravidya and aghori practices to scare and influence the victims.

Investigators said that one of the accused even offered their home for the rituals, where the activities were carried out. The police believe the accused took advantage of people’s financial problems and superstitions to cheat them with false promises of sudden wealth.

A case has been filed under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The police have registered a First Information Report, and further investigation is underway to find out if more people are involved and how many individuals were targeted.

Officials have appealed to citizens not to fall for such claims and to immediately inform the police if they come across similar incidents. Alandi Police are investigating the matter further.

