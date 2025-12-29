NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In Decision-Making | Representational News I File Photo

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have united for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP, made the announcement with respect to PCMC on Sunday, while NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar declared the alliance for PMC polls on Monday. Interestingly, Rohit Pawar said that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was not involved in the decision-making process.

Rohit Pawar said, "After speaking with all the party workers, NCP-SP Working President and MP Supriya Sule herself also interacted with the workers from Pune. Subsequently, discussions were held with workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad. This is a fight of the workers and their election. Therefore, after listening to their views and understanding their concerns, it was decided that both NCP factions will contest the polls together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, both parties will contest on their respective symbols."

"This decision has been taken only for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, and that too after listening to the local workers and with their consent. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb is not involved in this entire decision-making process. Such senior leaders have never directly participated in municipal corporation elections. He only said that the views of those who fought for us should be heard and understood, and that decisions should be taken in accordance with what the workers decide. Therefore, this alliance has been formed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar announced an alliance with NCP-SP for the polls in Pimpri-Chinchwad, terming it a moment of "family unity." Pawar was addressing an election campaign rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad and announced the development.

"For the sake of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united. The parivar has come together," Ajit Pawar said. He urged party workers to work hard and refrain from making any controversial comments during rallies. "We are the ones who work for development. We will edge out those who tried to put this municipal corporation in debt," he added.

Meanwhile, the last day for filing nominations for the January 15 polls is tomorrow (December 30).