 NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In Decision-Making
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In Decision-Making

NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In Decision-Making

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have united for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP, made the announcement with respect to PCMC on Sunday, while NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar declared the alliance for PMC polls on Monday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In Decision-Making | Representational News I File Photo

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have united for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP, made the announcement with respect to PCMC on Sunday, while NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar declared the alliance for PMC polls on Monday. Interestingly, Rohit Pawar said that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was not involved in the decision-making process.

Rohit Pawar said, "After speaking with all the party workers, NCP-SP Working President and MP Supriya Sule herself also interacted with the workers from Pune. Subsequently, discussions were held with workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad. This is a fight of the workers and their election. Therefore, after listening to their views and understanding their concerns, it was decided that both NCP factions will contest the polls together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, both parties will contest on their respective symbols."

Read Also
Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January...
article-image

"This decision has been taken only for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, and that too after listening to the local workers and with their consent. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb is not involved in this entire decision-making process. Such senior leaders have never directly participated in municipal corporation elections. He only said that the views of those who fought for us should be heard and understood, and that decisions should be taken in accordance with what the workers decide. Therefore, this alliance has been formed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar announced an alliance with NCP-SP for the polls in Pimpri-Chinchwad, terming it a moment of "family unity." Pawar was addressing an election campaign rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad and announced the development.

FPJ Shorts
WOG Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹375 Crore Via Fresh Issue
WOG Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹375 Crore Via Fresh Issue
After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai Civic Polls Also Being Considered
After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai Civic Polls Also Being Considered
FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 29, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 29, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid...
article-image

"For the sake of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united. The parivar has come together," Ajit Pawar said. He urged party workers to work hard and refrain from making any controversial comments during rallies. "We are the ones who work for development. We will edge out those who tried to put this municipal corporation in debt," he added.

Meanwhile, the last day for filing nominations for the January 15 polls is tomorrow (December 30).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai...

After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai...

NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In...

NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In...

'Ajit Pawar Will Have To Answer Amit Shah,' Says Sanjay Raut As NCP Factions Unite For...

'Ajit Pawar Will Have To Answer Amit Shah,' Says Sanjay Raut As NCP Factions Unite For...

'Parivar Together': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Announces NCP–NCP (SP) Alliance For...

'Parivar Together': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Announces NCP–NCP (SP) Alliance For...

Pune: Surprising Scenes In Baramati As NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Calls Businessman Gautam Adani Her...

Pune: Surprising Scenes In Baramati As NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Calls Businessman Gautam Adani Her...