Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January 2026 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In preparation for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) general elections scheduled for 15th January 2026, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and related election materials were safely transported to Pimpri on Sunday evening. Following the orders of the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), these units were brought from various tehsils in the Beed and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra.

The shipment includes EVMs from Gevrai, Patoda, and Ashti tehsils in Beed district, as well as Radhanagari, Ajara, Kagal, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, and Chandgad tehsils in Kolhapur district. The equipment was transported to Pimpri in a convoy of four separate vehicles following pre-planned routes and maps.

Security and Coordination

The entire operation was managed under the coordination of appointed PCMC’s Nodal Officer Pramod Ombase, along with Assistant Nodal Officers Sunil Pawar, Abhiman Bhosale, Santosh Kudale, Rahul Patil, and Indrajit Jadhav. A high-security detail was maintained, consisting of 27 PCMC employees, 12 video cameramen and 16 armed police personnel.

All EVM machines are planned to be stored in a well-equipped strong room established as per the directives of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) officials. Local political party representatives were notified in advance and invited to inspect the process as per regulations.

The seals on all vehicles were verified and opened in the presence of police officers and party representatives. Following that, the EVMs were safely unloaded under the supervision of Strong Room Officers Sanjay Kashid, Satvashil Shitole, and other staff members. Currently, all machines are stored in a sealed state according to SEC guidelines, ensuring the entire process was conducted transparently and legally, claimed PCMC officials.