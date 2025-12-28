 Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January 2026

Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January 2026

The shipment includes EVMs from Gevrai, Patoda, and Ashti tehsils in Beed district, as well as Radhanagari, Ajara, Kagal, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, and Chandgad tehsils in Kolhapur district

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January 2026 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In preparation for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) general elections scheduled for 15th January 2026, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and related election materials were safely transported to Pimpri on Sunday evening. Following the orders of the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), these units were brought from various tehsils in the Beed and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra.

The shipment includes EVMs from Gevrai, Patoda, and Ashti tehsils in Beed district, as well as Radhanagari, Ajara, Kagal, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, and Chandgad tehsils in Kolhapur district. The equipment was transported to Pimpri in a convoy of four separate vehicles following pre-planned routes and maps.

Security and Coordination

The entire operation was managed under the coordination of appointed PCMC’s Nodal Officer Pramod Ombase, along with Assistant Nodal Officers Sunil Pawar, Abhiman Bhosale, Santosh Kudale, Rahul Patil, and Indrajit Jadhav. A high-security detail was maintained, consisting of 27 PCMC employees, 12 video cameramen and 16 armed police personnel.

FPJ Shorts
Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush
Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
Read Also
MHADA Pune: Election Commission To Decide On Housing Lottery For 4,186 Homes In 2-3 Days
article-image

All EVM machines are planned to be stored in a well-equipped strong room established as per the directives of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) officials. Local political party representatives were notified in advance and invited to inspect the process as per regulations.

The seals on all vehicles were verified and opened in the presence of police officers and party representatives. Following that, the EVMs were safely unloaded under the supervision of Strong Room Officers Sanjay Kashid, Satvashil Shitole, and other staff members. Currently, all machines are stored in a sealed state according to SEC guidelines, ensuring the entire process was conducted transparently and legally, claimed PCMC officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parbhani: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Alleging Targeted Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Parbhani: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Alleging Targeted Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives

Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives

Nanded: BJP To Back Marathwada Janhit Party In ‘Difficult’ Wards As Civic Poll Strategy Shifts

Nanded: BJP To Back Marathwada Janhit Party In ‘Difficult’ Wards As Civic Poll Strategy Shifts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP–Shiv Sena Seat-Sharing Talks Fail Again; Final Call Referred To Top...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP–Shiv Sena Seat-Sharing Talks Fail Again; Final Call Referred To Top...

Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January...

Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January...