 Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHeavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush

Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush

Massive traffic jams plagued the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on December 28, causing hours-long delays. Commuters reported being stuck for over an hour, with traffic moving at a crawl, especially on the Pune-bound stretch. Reports indicate congestion was severe at Khandala ghat.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Amid the festive season rush, massive traffic was witnessed on the Mumbai-Pune Express on Sunday, December 28. Several commuters took to social media to complain about hours-long traffic jams on the expressway. Some images shared online showed bottleneck traffic, particularly on the Pune-bound stretch.

A post shared by the Mumbai–Pune Expressway X handle said that traffic was moving at a crawling pace towards Pune during the evening hours. "People who have left Panvel at 4 o'clock have reached Baner around 6:30 pm."

Commuters Stuck for Over An Hour

A commuter took to X, saying that traffic snarls on the expressway had become a routine now, adding that they had been stuck at the same spot for over an hour. "Massive jams on Mumbai Pune expressway have become too normalised. Stuck for an hour at the same place"

FPJ Shorts
Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush
Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid Festive Rush
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026

Another post shared by Mumbai Rains social media handle warned commuters to avoid unnecessary travel, as images shared from Google Maps showed heavy congestion at the Khandala ghat, marked in red, around 5:50 pm.

A user expressed frustration online, said that it took nearly an hour to cover just 13 kilometres, questioning whether the stretch could still be called an expressway.

"Have been stuck in crazy traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for HOURS now!" a user said.

One user compared the current situation of the expressway with the past, stating that, "Mumbai Pune expressway, the once upon a time flag bearer of great roads leaves you in tears these days."

Another commuter suggested that the Central Railway should extend Karjat trains up to Lonavala to reduce the bottleneck at the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

Earlier in the day, a similar situation was reported when a user posted that the traffic towards Mumbai had come to a complete standstill after Lonavala for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, adding that the reason for the halt was not known.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid...

Heavy Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters Claim ‘1 Hour For 13 Km’ On Social Media Amid...

NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026

NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026

‘Truth Has Come Out’: Shaina NC, Sanjay Raut & Other Leaders In Mumbai React To Digvijaya...

‘Truth Has Come Out’: Shaina NC, Sanjay Raut & Other Leaders In Mumbai React To Digvijaya...

Shiv Sena Split Set To Redraw Political Map Of Kalyan-Dombivli As Historic Civic Fortress Faces...

Shiv Sena Split Set To Redraw Political Map Of Kalyan-Dombivli As Historic Civic Fortress Faces...

Sharp Rise In Sexual Crimes In Mumbai During 2025 Raises Alarms As Over Half Of Rape Victims Are...

Sharp Rise In Sexual Crimes In Mumbai During 2025 Raises Alarms As Over Half Of Rape Victims Are...