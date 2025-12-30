Jalgaon: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Finalised At Last Minute; BJP 46, Shiv Sena 23, NCP 6

Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Jalgaon: Despite Girish Mahajan constantly stating that their Mahayuti alliance was certain for the elections, the alliance was on the verge of collapse due to his reluctance in seat-sharing. However, the seat-sharing agreement was finally announced at the last moment. This distribution was possible because the BJP took two steps back. As per the announcement, the BJP has 46 seats, the Shiv Sena Shinde faction 23, and the NCP Ajit Pawar faction 6.

In this municipal election with 75 seats, the number of aspiring candidates was very high. The BJP had the highest number of aspiring candidates. 600 people had given interviews for these 75 seats. As today was the last day to submit nomination papers, candidates were waiting for the AB forms due to the delay in seat-sharing. A huge crowd was seen at the municipal corporation for filing nomination papers. The area outside the municipal corporation had taken on the appearance of a fair due to the crowd of supporters of the aspiring candidates. There was a large police presence, and the road was closed to traffic due to the huge crowd.

In this election, it was announced that the BJP, Shinde Sena, and Ajit Pawar group would form an alliance, and this Mahayuti would contest all 75 seats of the municipal corporation. Initially, it was announced that the BJP would get 50 seats and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction 25. However, the BJP later refused to give 25 seats to the Shinde group, halting the seat-sharing discussions. This caused resentment in the city. Later, it was said that the agreement was for the BJP 48, the Shinde Sena 22, and the Ajit Pawar group 6. However, the final agreement was reached on the BJP 46, Shinde Sena 23, and Ajit Pawar group 6, and the candidate lists were released in the evening.