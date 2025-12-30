 Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Container Rams Innova Near Panvel; Driver Arrested
Two people were killed and five others injured after a container truck rammed into an Innova on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Panvel at 2.30 am. Police said a sudden lane change by the container driver caused the crash. The driver has been taken into custody and a probe is underway.

Two people were killed and five injured after a container truck rammed into an Innova on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Panvel

Navi Mumbai, Dec 30: Two persons were killed and five others injured after a speeding container truck rammed into an Innova car on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Panvel in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Accident Occurred Near Adai Village At 2.30 Am

The accident occurred around 2.30 am near Adai village when the container, heading towards Mumbai, suddenly changed lanes from the third to the second lane, crashing into the Innova that was travelling behind it. The impact left all occupants of the car injured, two of them critically.

Deceased And Injured Identified

The deceased have been identified as Arun Vishwanath Kachare (43) and Tulsa Pawar (50). The injured include Innova driver Vishal Bhodge, his wife Suvarna Bhodge, their son Shreyansh, Vishal’s sister Dhanashree Kachare, and relative Sushant Pawar. All the victims are residents of the Roadpali area in Kalamboli.

Family Returning From Wedding In Sangli

According to police, the Bhodge family had travelled to Bhogdevadi village in Sangli district on December 27 to attend the wedding of Vishal Bhodge’s cousin. After the wedding, the family began their return journey to Kalamboli at around 7 pm on Sunday. The fatal collision occurred while they were nearing Panvel in the early morning hours.

Victims Declared Dead At Hospital

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Arun Kachare and Tulsa Pawar dead before admission due to severe injuries.

Container Driver Taken Into Custody

Preliminary investigation revealed that the container driver’s negligent driving and sudden lane change caused the accident. “The container driver abruptly shifted lanes without caution, leading to the collision. A case has been registered against him and he has been taken into custody,” said Police Sub-Inspector Shailesh Bhadre of Khandeshwar police station.

Further investigation is underway.

