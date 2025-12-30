Mumbai Murder Case Solved: Pant Nagar Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Auto Driver For Killing Ghatkopar Woman Over ₹3 Lakh Dispute

ant Nagar Police arrest an auto-rickshaw driver for the murder of a 41-year-old woman in Ghatkopar East following a financial dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Pant Nagar Police have solved the murder case of a 41-year-old woman in Ghatkopar East and arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in connection with the crime. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan alias Chand Fakrealam Ansari (42), a resident of Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

Murder Allegedly Linked To Financial Dispute

According to police, the victim, Aminabi Mohammad Ibrar Siddiqui, was allegedly killed over a long-standing financial dispute. Aminabi had allegedly borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the accused’s wife before the COVID-19 pandemic and failed to return the amount, leading to mounting tension between the parties.

Woman Went Missing During Evening Walk

As per the FIR, the complainant, Mohammad Ibrar Anwar Siddiqui (45), a driver by profession, lived with his wife Aminabi, their two sons and two daughters at Rising City, Ghatkopar East. Aminabi would routinely go for an evening walk after dinner with her sister-in-law and friends near the PWD ground road behind their building.

On December 24, Aminabi left home around 10.30 pm for her usual walk but did not return. When repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, her family searched for her and later lodged a missing complaint at the Pant Nagar Police Station.

Body Found Next Morning, Murder Case Registered

The next morning, a relative informed the family that Aminabi’s body had been found on the PWD ground road. Police found her lying in a pool of blood with fatal injuries. A case of murder was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

15 Teams Formed, Massive Search Conducted

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Hemrajsingh Rajput and led by Senior Police Inspector Lata Sutar, Pant Nagar Police formed 15 teams to investigate the case. Around 300 personnel were deployed to search nearly 50 acres of the surrounding area.

CCTV footage was examined, auto-rickshaw drivers were questioned, and technical analysis of 21 mobile phones was conducted. Police also verified financial transactions and background histories of suspects.

Accused Arrested After Four-Day Probe

After four days of sustained investigation, police arrested Ansari on December 29. A local court remanded him to seven days of police custody.

Police Claim Accused Confessed To Crime

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said Ansari was under financial stress as he had taken the money on interest to lend it to the victim and was struggling to repay it, especially due to his daughter’s illness.

Murder Allegedly Planned Over Four Months

Police said the accused had allegedly planned the murder over a period of four months and kept the victim under surveillance. As part of the plan, he allegedly purchased a knife from a D-Mart store. On December 23, a day before the incident, he allegedly made an attempt to kill her, which failed.

Also Watch:

Attack Carried Out On Footpath

On the night of the crime, the accused is said to have followed the woman and intercepted her on a footpath. Pretending that he wanted to talk, he allegedly took her aside and attacked her, causing her death.

After the incident, he allegedly fled the spot and returned home by hiring an auto-rickshaw. Acting on this crucial lead, police arrested the accused. Further investigation in the case is ongoing, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/