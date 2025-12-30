Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket; Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vanrai police have arrested a 25-year-old law student for allegedly running a fake villa rental racket that duped a Mumbai-based professional of Rs 1.5 lakh.

About The Case

The case surfaced after Aditya Toshniwal, 28, a resident of Goregaon West, was arranging a company retreat and came across a social media advertisement for “La Rive” villa in Lonavala.

Akash Jadhwani, posing as Nishant Ahuja, shared photographs, villa details, a GST number and bank information, convincing Toshniwal to pay the full amount for a two-day booking in August. A day before the trip, Jadhwani claimed the booking was cancelled due to repair work and promised a refund within a week.

When the money was not returned, and the contact number was switched off, Toshniwal investigated and found the GST number belonged to an unrelated hotel chain. The police traced Jadhwani, who was already in Agripada police custody for a similar offence.

He was transferred on December 24 and is currently in judicial custody. The police indicated Jadhwani is a repeat offender and may be linked to 10 to 15 similar cases. They are also probing the role of his associates.

