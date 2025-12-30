Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident | Representational Image

Mumbai: A deputy manager with the ICICI Bank died in a road accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Malad East on December 26.

About The Accident

The accident occurred at 8 pm near Nilayog Tower when a private bus allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind and crushed him. The bus driver was arrested. According to the police, Dhaval Rajput, 32, a resident of Charkop in Kandivali West, was working as a deputy manager at the bank’s Chandivali (Andheri East) branch. He travelled to his workplace every day on his motorcycle.

On December 26, after his work hours, Rajput was returning home on his motorcycle when the bus, driven negligently and recklessly, rammed into his bike. Following the impact, Rajput fell on the road, and his head came under the left rear wheel of the bus.

The Dindoshi police mobile team rushed Rajput to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead at 9.20 pm. Subsequently, the police informed his father. Based on a complaint filed by his younger brother, Neel Rajput, 22, the Dindoshi police registered a case against the bus driver for allegedly causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway.

