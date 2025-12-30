 Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident

Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident

Dhaval Rajput, 32, deputy manager at ICICI Bank’s Chandivali branch, died in a road accident on December 26. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a private bus on the Western Express Highway near Nilayog Tower, Malad East. The bus driver was arrested for negligent driving. Rajput was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital but was declared dead. Investigation is ongoing.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident | Representational Image

Mumbai: A deputy manager with the ICICI Bank died in a road accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Malad East on December 26.

About The Accident

The accident occurred at 8 pm near Nilayog Tower when a private bus allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind and crushed him. The bus driver was arrested. According to the police, Dhaval Rajput, 32, a resident of Charkop in Kandivali West, was working as a deputy manager at the bank’s Chandivali (Andheri East) branch. He travelled to his workplace every day on his motorcycle.

Read Also
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of...
article-image

On December 26, after his work hours, Rajput was returning home on his motorcycle when the bus, driven negligently and recklessly, rammed into his bike. Following the impact, Rajput fell on the road, and his head came under the left rear wheel of the bus.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Gathers Economic Experts To Chart Strategy Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
PM Modi Gathers Economic Experts To Chart Strategy Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price
Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?

The Dindoshi police mobile team rushed Rajput to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead at 9.20 pm. Subsequently, the police informed his father. Based on a complaint filed by his younger brother, Neel Rajput, 22, the Dindoshi police registered a case against the bus driver for allegedly causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Full List Of Victims Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Full List Of Victims Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 30, 2025: City Reels Under Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 30, 2025: City Reels Under Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains...

Mumbai: Civil Court Cancels 87-Year-Old Retired BMC Official's Gift Deed Amid Fraud Claim Against...

Mumbai: Civil Court Cancels 87-Year-Old Retired BMC Official's Gift Deed Amid Fraud Claim Against...

Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident

Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket;...

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket;...