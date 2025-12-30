 Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased; 4 Killed In Mishap So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhandup BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased; 4 Killed In Mishap So Far

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased; 4 Killed In Mishap So Far

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh aid for the families of four pedestrians killed by a reversing BEST bus in Bhandup on Monday night. Nine others were injured. The incident caused chaos among commuters, with the driver now in custody. Police are investigating further.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Bhandup BEST Bus Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased; 4 Killed In Mishap So Far |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed after a BEST bus ran over pedestrians in Mumbai’s Bhandup on Monday night, an incident that claimed four lives and left nine others injured.

Describing the incident as extremely unfortunate, the chief minister said the state government would extend immediate monetary support to the legal heirs of the deceased. “The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on the crowded station road in Bhandup (West), near the railway station, when the BEST bus reportedly moved in reverse and ran over pedestrians standing along the roadside. The area was packed with office-goers returning home, leading to panic and chaos after the incident.

CCTV Footage Of Accident Surfaces

FPJ Shorts
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?
Sensex Topples 209.32 Points To 84,486.22 In Early Trade, Nifty To 25,878.85
Sensex Topples 209.32 Points To 84,486.22 In Early Trade, Nifty To 25,878.85
Mumbai: Civil Court Cancels 87-Year-Old Retired BMC Official's Gift Deed Amid Fraud Claim Against Son
Mumbai: Civil Court Cancels 87-Year-Old Retired BMC Official's Gift Deed Amid Fraud Claim Against Son
RBI Flags Rising Stress In Microfinance, Urges Lenders To Rein In Risk & Pursue Calibrated Growth
RBI Flags Rising Stress In Microfinance, Urges Lenders To Rein In Risk & Pursue Calibrated Growth

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, capturing the horrifying moments. The video, recorded by a surveillance camera installed at a nearby saree shop, shows commuters waiting along the road when the bus suddenly starts reversing. As the bus approaches, people are seen running to save themselves. In a disturbing visual, one man can be seen being crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Read Also
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Video: CCTV Captures Horrific Moments Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9...
article-image

Confirming the casualties, Deputy Police Commissioner Hemra Singh Rajput said, “Four people have died and nine others have been injured in the Bhandup incident. The bus driver has been taken into custody.”

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell said the injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital and MT Agarwal Hospital for treatment. Among the deceased is a woman who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital. Police said an FIR is being registered against the bus driver, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 30, 2025: City Reels Under Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 30, 2025: City Reels Under Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains...

Mumbai: Civil Court Cancels 87-Year-Old Retired BMC Official's Gift Deed Amid Fraud Claim Against...

Mumbai: Civil Court Cancels 87-Year-Old Retired BMC Official's Gift Deed Amid Fraud Claim Against...

Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident

Mumbai: Police Nab Bus Driver After ICICI Bank Deputy Manager Dies In WEH Road Accident

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket;...

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Law Student Dupes Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh Running Fake Villa Rental Racket;...

BMC Election 2026: Maharashtra Govt Scraps Contentious Housing Clause For Mill Workers Ahead Of...

BMC Election 2026: Maharashtra Govt Scraps Contentious Housing Clause For Mill Workers Ahead Of...