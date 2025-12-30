Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased; 4 Killed In Mishap So Far

Bhandup BEST Bus Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased; 4 Killed In Mishap So Far |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed after a BEST bus ran over pedestrians in Mumbai’s Bhandup on Monday night, an incident that claimed four lives and left nine others injured.

Describing the incident as extremely unfortunate, the chief minister said the state government would extend immediate monetary support to the legal heirs of the deceased. “The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on the crowded station road in Bhandup (West), near the railway station, when the BEST bus reportedly moved in reverse and ran over pedestrians standing along the roadside. The area was packed with office-goers returning home, leading to panic and chaos after the incident.

CCTV Footage Of Accident Surfaces

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, capturing the horrifying moments. The video, recorded by a surveillance camera installed at a nearby saree shop, shows commuters waiting along the road when the bus suddenly starts reversing. As the bus approaches, people are seen running to save themselves. In a disturbing visual, one man can be seen being crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Confirming the casualties, Deputy Police Commissioner Hemra Singh Rajput said, “Four people have died and nine others have been injured in the Bhandup incident. The bus driver has been taken into custody.”

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell said the injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital and MT Agarwal Hospital for treatment. Among the deceased is a woman who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital. Police said an FIR is being registered against the bus driver, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.

