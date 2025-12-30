Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Video: CCTV Captures Horrific Moments Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others |

Mumbai: A BEST bus rammed into several passengers near the Bhandup railway station in Mumbai on Monday night, killing four people and injuring nine others. Chilling CCTV footage of the fatal bus accident has surfaced, capturing the exact moments when the bus rammed into the unsuspecting passengers standing in a queue.

CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moments When Tragedy Struck

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Bhandup Station Road, a time when the area was crowded with office-goers returning home. The CCTV footage, sourced from a nearby saree shop, shows passengers standing in a queue waiting for a BEST bus. Moments later, panic erupts as several people are seen running into the shop for cover. Within seconds, the rear tyre of a bus suddenly enters the frame, mowing down commuters standing on the roadside.

CCTV footage of bhandup bus accident



footage shows several passengers standing on the roadside when a bus suddenly approaches at high speed



People start running to save their lives #Bhandup#BESTbus@MumbaiPolice @mybmc pic.twitter.com/1VQxUdqSdN — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) December 30, 2025

One of the most disturbing visuals shows a man being run over by the bus as it reverses at high speed. The footage has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage and renewed concerns over commuter safety in congested station areas.

Following the incident, Bhandup police, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to hospitals and cordoned off the station road to manage the situation and prevent further mishaps.

Confirming the casualties, Deputy Police Commissioner Hemra Singh Rajput said, “Four people have died and nine others have been injured in the incident. The bus driver has been taken into custody.”

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell said some of the injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, while others were shifted to MT Agarwal Hospital. Among the deceased is a woman who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

The bus involved was a 9-metre air-conditioned Olectra electric bus operating on wet lease for BEST. It was plying on Route 606, which runs between Nagardas Nagar and Bhandup station, a BEST spokesperson confirmed.

Police officials pointed out that the stretch outside Bhandup station is among the most congested in the suburb, with hawkers occupying much of the footpath. As a result, pedestrians are often forced to walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

CCTV Footage Of 2024 Kurla Bus Tragedy:

The tragedy has drawn parallels with a similar incident last December, when a BEST bus ploughed into commuters in Kurla on December 9, killing nine people and injuring 37. That case had exposed gaps in driver training for electric buses, after it emerged that the driver had limited experience and had undergone only three training sessions before being assigned to an electric vehicle.

