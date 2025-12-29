 Mumbai News: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians In Bhandup - VIDEO
Four people were killed and nine injured when a BEST bus reversed into pedestrians near Bhandup Station Road around 10 pm on Monday. The crowded commuter area witnessed panic and chaos. Injured were taken to Rajawadi and MT Aggrawal hospitals. The driver was taken into custody.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
4 Killed, 9 Injured As BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians In Bhandup |

Mumbai: Four people were killed, and nine were injured after a BEST bus collided with passengers while taking a reverse on Bhandup Station Road on Monday night. The incident was reported around 10 pm, when the station area was crowded as office goers were returning home. Deputy Police Commissioner Hemra Singh Rajput said, “There are four casualties, and nine are injured in the Bhandup incident. The driver has been taken into custody.”

Officials from BMC disaster management cell said the accident took place around 10 pm. Some of the victims were taken to Rajawadi hospital and others to MT Aggrawal hospital. “The deceased includes a woman, who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi hospital. It is not clear what exactly took place, but the incident created chaos and panic, in which likely more people are injured,” a civic official said.

Upon receiving information about the accident, personnel from the Bhandup police station, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, police deployed a tight security cordon along Station Road.

