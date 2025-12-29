Mumbai News: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians In Bhandup - VIDEO

4 Killed, 9 Injured As BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians In Bhandup |

Mumbai: Four people were killed, and nine were injured after a BEST bus collided with passengers while taking a reverse on Bhandup Station Road on Monday night. The incident was reported around 10 pm, when the station area was crowded as office goers were returning home. Deputy Police Commissioner Hemra Singh Rajput said, “There are four casualties, and nine are injured in the Bhandup incident. The driver has been taken into custody.”

Officials from BMC disaster management cell said the accident took place around 10 pm. Some of the victims were taken to Rajawadi hospital and others to MT Aggrawal hospital. “The deceased includes a woman, who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi hospital. It is not clear what exactly took place, but the incident created chaos and panic, in which likely more people are injured,” a civic official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Upon receiving information about the accident, personnel from the Bhandup police station, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, police deployed a tight security cordon along Station Road.

Bhandup Station Road usually witnesses heavy footfall, with large numbers of commuters and local residents crowding the area. The presence of street vendors and constant movement of auto-rickshaws often leaves little space for pedestrians. Against this backdrop, the accident triggered panic and chaos in the area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/