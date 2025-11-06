Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing Daughters’ Ailments

An IT professional has approached Pune Police alleging he was cheated by a self-proclaimed godwoman of Rs 14 crore under the pretext of healing his two daughters with health issues through her "spiritual powers". | Representational image

Pune: An IT professional has approached Pune Police alleging he was cheated by a self-proclaimed godwoman of Rs 14 crore under the pretext of healing his two daughters with health issues through her "spiritual powers".

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday confirmed that police had received the complaint application and forwarded it to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further action.

The complainant, Dipak Dolas, claimed the godwoman assured his family that she could heal his daughters by invoking "divine intervention".

She persuaded them to sell their properties, including a house in the United Kingdom, properties in Pune, and agricultural land in their native village. Dolas transferred nearly Rs 14 crore to the woman over a period of time, the complaint claimed.

He alleged that despite paying the money, their daughters' health did not improve, prompting them to approach the police.

They have sought criminal action against the woman, a police official said, adding that the application is being verified.

Dolas' advocate Vijay Thombre Patil said his client approached the police commissioner and submitted a complaint application.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)