Nashik’s Tanisha Kotecha Shines With Silver At National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament | Sourced

Nashik: At the recently held UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Indore, Nashik’s Tanisha Kotecha, seeded fourth, clinched the silver medal in the women’s singles category. Despite missing the previous two tournaments due to health issues, Tanisha delivered a remarkable performance, securing the national runner-up title in the women’s group.



Before entering the finals, Tanisha defeated several experienced players, including Diya Chitale, Suhana Saini, and Madhurika Patkar (Torgalkar). In the semifinals, she comfortably overcame 12th seed Suhana Saini from Haryana with a 3–0 win. She then continued her winning streak by defeating top seed and current national champion Diya Chitale (RBI), who also represents the Indian women’s team, to advance to the finals.



In the final match, however, Tanisha lost to Maharashtra’s own Kavya Bhatt, seeded fourth, with scores of 5–11, 17–15, 12–10, 7–11, 11–8, 11–9 — ending the match 4–2. As a result, Tanisha had to settle for the silver medal, narrowly missing out on the championship title.





On her achievement, Nashik District Table Tennis Association President Narendra Chhajed, along with Vice Presidents Shekhar Bhandari, Milind Kachole, Pravin Lunkad, Yatin Tipnis, Rajesh Bharvirkar, Abhishek Chhajed, Mrs. Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Satish Patel, and Aliasgar Adamji, extended their congratulations to her.