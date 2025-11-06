Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Wanted In Multiple Cases And Believed To Be Hiding In London

The Pune police have slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. | File Photo

Pune: The Pune police have slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, against whom multiple cases are pending, an official said.

Ghaywal's associates had allegedly shot and injured a man and attacked another with a sharp weapon in a road rage incident in the Kothrud area of Pune in September.

He faces numerous cases, including murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of weapons (Arms Act), and fraud related to obtaining a passport.

The Kothrud police on Wednesday invoked provisions of the MCOCA against the city-based gangster, the official said on Wednesday.

The British High Commission in India last month confirmed that Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa, and also informed the UK authorities back home about the revocation of his passport, police earlier said.

The Pune police had suspected that Ghaywal was in the United Kingdom. Hence, they contacted the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation.

The gangster is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport.

The Pune police have already issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal and sought a blue corner notice through Interpol.

A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against Ghaywal in Pune after his associates allegedly shot and injjured a person in the Kothrud area here following a road rage incident on September 18.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)