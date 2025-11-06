Mumbai Coastal Road Site Theft Case: Civil Supervisor Who Filed Complaint, Among 3 Arrested For Stealing 150 Kg Iron-Concrete Blocks

Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: In a dramatic twist to a theft case, the Worli police have arrested a civil supervisor and two others for allegedly stealing nearly 150 kilograms of iron-concrete blocks from the Mumbai Coastal Road project site. Investigations revealed that the man who initially lodged the theft complaint was, in fact, the prime accused behind the entire operation.

The main accused, Robin Kumar Vishnu Singh (27), worked as a civil supervisor with a private company contracted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Coastal Road project. Originally from Kishanagar in Rampur village, Bihar, Singh resides in Worli. Two others, driver Prakash Ledo Mahto (35) and scrap dealer Kumaluddin Khan (38), were also arrested for their alleged roles in transporting and selling the stolen material.

Details On The Theft

According to a report by Mid-day, the incident traces back to October 18, when project engineers instructed Singh to clear and stack discarded construction material, including wheel-shaped iron-concrete blocks, near Gate No. 3 of the Worli Sea Face site. Days later, engineers noticed that several of the blocks were missing. When questioned, Singh insisted the materials were still on-site. However, after a thorough inspection, the theft was confirmed.

In an apparent attempt to mislead the cops, Singh filed a complaint at the Worli police station on October 29, claiming that three iron-concrete blocks weighing about 150 kg had been stolen by unknown persons. A case of theft was registered and police launched an investigation.

During the probe, CCTV footage from the Coastal Road site showed a dumper truck leaving the premises around the time of the alleged theft. Police traced the vehicle and detained Mahto, who soon confessed that he had removed the blocks on Singh’s instructions. He also revealed that the iron material had been cut using a gas cutter and sold as scrap.

Cops Nabbed Scrap Dealer Who Purchsed Iron-Concrete Blocks

Based on his statement, police arrested scrap dealer Khan, who allegedly purchased the stolen goods. Cops then recovered Rs 10,000, the amount earned from the sale, through Khan’s brother Afzal Hussain Jamaluddin Khan (33), in the presence of witnesses.

“An insider cleverly posed as a complainant to divert suspicion, but CCTV evidence exposed his real role as the thief,” a senior officer said, as quoted by Mid-day. All three accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft, criminal breach of trust and common intention.

