 BMC Announces Schedule For Women’s Reservation Lottery In SC, ST, & OBC Categories Ahead Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls
HomeMumbaiBMC Announces Schedule For Women’s Reservation Lottery In SC, ST, & OBC Categories Ahead Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls

BMC Announces Schedule For Women’s Reservation Lottery In SC, ST, & OBC Categories Ahead Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls

BMC announced the reservation lottery schedule for the 2025 civic elections, determining categories for various candidate groups. The draw is on November 11, 2025, with public feedback from November 14-20.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
BMC Announces Schedule For Women’s Reservation Lottery In SC, ST, & OBC Categories Ahead Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has officially announced the schedule for the reservation lottery ahead of the 2025 civic elections. The process will determine reservation categories for Scheduled Castes (women), Scheduled Tribes (women), Other Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes (women), and General Women candidates.

The draw for reservations will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir in Bandra (West), Mumbai. Following this, the draft reservation list will be published, and citizens will be invited to submit objections and suggestions from Friday, November 14 to Thursday, November 20, 2025, until 3 p.m.

Objections and suggestions can be filed at specific BMC offices across Mumbai. The final list will be released after reviewing all submissions. The notification emphasizes transparency and public participation in the process, urging citizens to review the draft list carefully and share their feedback before the deadline.

Each administrative division under the BMC has been assigned a designated officer and office for the submission of feedback. Details such as office addresses, email IDs, and contact numbers have been provided for all wards, ensuring accessibility for residents across the city, from South Mumbai to the suburbs.

The civic body has clarified that suggestions and objections received within the stipulated period will be duly considered before finalizing the reservations.

This announcement marks the beginning of formal preparations for Mumbai’s most awaited local election, scheduled for December 2025. With the BMC being India’s richest civic body, political parties are gearing up for a fierce contest to control the city’s administration. Residents can access updates and office details on the official BMC website or via the email contacts listed in the public notice.

