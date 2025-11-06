BMC Awaits Final Green And HC Clearances For ₹3,990-Crore Madh–Versova Bridge; Work Likely To Begin Next Year |

Mumbai: Nearly a year after awarding the contract for the construction of the much-awaited Madh–Versova Bridge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is still awaiting final clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Bombay High Court (HC). Officials now expect construction to commence early next year.

Once completed, the bridge will cut travel time between Madh and Versova from 90 minutes to just five minutes, reducing the distance from 22 km to merely 1.5 km.

Bridge to Significantly Improve Connectivity

The Madh–Versova Bridge, a 2.06-km part cable-stayed structure across Versova Creek, will be 27.5 metres wide and feature four lanes connecting Amarnath Road near Versova Koliwada to Madh Jetty.

The Rs 3,990-crore project, awarded on August 29, 2024, includes construction, three years of maintenance, casting yard rental, and cost fluctuation provisions. The bridge is expected to be completed within three years from the start of construction.

However, the BMC is still awaiting final approvals for the diversion of 2.75 hectares of mangrove land required for the project.

Environmental Clearances and Compensatory Measures

On July 21, the State Revenue and Forest Department recommended the project for environmental clearance.

“In exchange for 2.75 hectares of mangrove land, three hectares of alternative land have been identified, and three saplings will be planted for every tree cut. Once clearances are received, we will seek HC approval and expect to begin construction within two months,” said a senior civic official.

Decades-Old Proposal Moving Toward Execution

Originally proposed in the 1967 Development Plan, the Madh–Versova Bridge passes through mangrove-covered areas within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had initially advised the BMC to explore alternative alignments to minimise environmental impact.

After revising the design, the BMC secured MCZMA approval in February 2023. Currently, there is no direct road link between Madh and Versova, forcing commuters to rely on ferry services that are suspended for about four months during the monsoon, causing significant inconvenience to daily travellers.