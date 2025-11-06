 MahaRERA Directs Developer To Fix Structural Defects At Andheri’s Vasant Oasis Jolan Society; Warns Of Penal Action For Non-Compliance
In its final order, MahaRERA directed the promoters of M/s. Neepa Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. to rectify all structural defects in the society’s building, specifically those in the common areas detailed in the complaint.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:29 AM IST
MahaRERA | File

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has partly allowed a complaint filed by the Vasant Oasis Jolan Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. against developer M/s. Neepa Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. and its directors.

In its final order, MahaRERA directed the promoters of M/s. Neepa Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. to rectify all structural defects in the society’s building, specifically those in the common areas detailed in the complaint. The Authority also cautioned that any non-compliance would be viewed seriously and that penal action under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) could be initiated against the defaulting party.

Complaint Filed by the Society

The complaint, filed by advocate Anil D’Souza on behalf of the Andheri (Marol)-based Vasant Oasis Jolan Cooperative Housing Society Ltd., sought several directions from MahaRERA. These included necessary repairs, the handover of the “Kitchen Area” on the S level, removal of car parking at the P1 and P2 gates, installation of a separate filtering system, and an extension of the warranty period for any structural defects.

Partial Relief Granted

While MahaRERA directed the developer to resolve the structural issues, it rejected other claims at this stage. Specifically, the claim raised by the society concerning common amenities, including the “Kitchen Area,” was termed premature.

article-image

Furthermore, the Authority noted that the issue regarding the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was considered “non-surviving,” as the developer had already installed a new STP near Building No. 12 a fact not denied by the complainant.

Cooperation Directed

MahaRERA has directed the complainant-society to extend full cooperation to the developer for the execution of the repair work to ensure timely completion.

