Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, Mild Breeze; Overall AQI Stays In Moderate Range At 78

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: After weeks of unsettled weather and intermittent showers, the city finally woke up to clear skies and crisp air on Thursday, marking what appears to be the end of the monsoon season. For the past two days, no rainfall was recorded across Mumbai, signalling that the retreating monsoon clouds have made way for the onset of post-monsoon conditions.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience clear skies through the day, with only a minimal chance of isolated light showers or thunderstorms in select pockets. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C, while the minimum will settle near 23°C, conditions described as pleasant and comfortable for early November.

The recent spell of short but intense showers had not only brought temporary relief from humidity but also helped wash out accumulated pollutants, leading to an overall improvement in air quality. Prior to this, the withdrawal of monsoon winds had caused a spike in pollution levels due to stagnant air and increased vehicular emissions, resulting in a hazy skyline and reduced visibility.

AQI Stays In Moderate Range

Fresh data released by AQI.in on Thursday morning reflected this improvement. Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 78, placing it in the moderate category. While the figure marks a slight dip from the good air quality recorded earlier in the week, it still represents a substantial improvement compared to the smog-filled conditions observed after monsoon withdrawal.

Residents across various parts of the city reported clearer skylines and visibly better air. Among the city’s monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the highest AQI reading at 92, followed by Parel-Bhoiwada (90) and Mulund West (88). Santacruz East and Bhandup West both registered an AQI of 87, keeping them within the moderate range.

Cleaner air was observed in several western suburbs, where Kandivali East recorded an AQI of 45, falling in the good category. Malad West (59), Powai (62), Jogeshwari (65), and Borivali East (67) were all categorised as moderate, suggesting a consistent improvement across the city’s landscape.

As per AQI.in’s classification, an index between 0–50 is considered “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and anything above 200 is deemed “Severe” or “Hazardous.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/