'Will Not Tolerate 'Khan' Imposed In Mumbai...': BJP Leader Amit Satam’s Controversial Remark After Zohran Mamdani’s Win In New York Sparks Debate |

Mumbai: A political storm erupted on Wednesday after Mumbai BJP president and MLA Amit Satam made a controversial remark following the victory of Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani, who recently became the first Muslim mayor of New York City. Satam said, “We will not allow any Khan to become the Mayor of Mumbai,” a statement that has drawn widespread attention across Maharashtra’s political circles.

Amit Satam, who represents Andheri West in the Maharashtra Assembly, was recently appointed as the head of Mumbai BJP. His remark, made on social media in Marathi, has stirred debate.

Satam had earlier made a similar statement during the party’s Vijay Sankalp rally but repeated it after Mamdani’s victory in New York, which brought his words back into the spotlight. Opposition parties are yet to officially respond to his comment, though political observers say it could polarize the election campaign further.

The timing of the statement is significant. As political parties in Mumbai prepare for the crucial BMC polls, language and regional identity have already been dominating campaign narratives. With Satam’s latest comment, religion has now entered the discussion.

Satam, known to be a follower of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has a background in human resources before entering politics. The BJP is contesting the upcoming civic polls in alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is still struggling to finalize its seat-sharing formula.

The BMC, India’s richest civic body, has long been a Shiv Sena stronghold. The upcoming elections are expected to test whether the divided opposition can hold on to its influence or if the BJP-led alliance will take control.

