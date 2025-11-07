Navi Mumbai News: Man Kills Cousin On Suspicion Of Mobile Theft In Turbhe | File

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police reported on Friday that a 34-year-old man was killed by his cousin and an accomplice in Navi Mumbai due to suspicions of stealing a mobile phone. An official reported that the assault occurred in a public restroom in the Turbhe locality on Thursday morning.

A case has been filed under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused Arjun Adagale (55) and a person named Vidhan Mandal, employed at the public toilet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to report by PTI, "Adagale and his friend Mandal brought the victim out of his house and took him to a public toilet, where they consumed alcohol. The accused allegedly brutally assaulted Patole and killed him on the spot," an official from the Turbhe police station said.

A preliminary inquiry suggests that Adagale reportedly believed his cousin, Sudhakar Patole, was responsible for the theft of his mobile phone. He stated that the pair escaped the location, and the corpse was subsequently found and taken for an autopsy. The Turbhe police have initiated a search for the suspects and are reviewing CCTV recordings from the vicinity to follow their path

Another Incident

The Navi Mumbai Police are investigating a fire incident that destroyed nine stalls allocated to differently abled vendors at the Janata Market in Turbhe around 1:25 am on Monday. The stalls, part of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiative, aimed to provide business opportunities for disabled individuals.

The fire started in one stall, which contained many goods, and quickly spread to eight nearby stalls. NMMC Fire Brigade firefighters extinguished the blaze within an hour. Stall owners suspect that the fire was intentionally set, prompting police to register a case of arson under Section 326(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified individual, and a probe has been initiated to identify the culprit.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in