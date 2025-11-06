Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe School Principal Represents State At International Conference On Quality Education In Sri Lanka

Mukta Bhanudas Khatavkar, Principal of Sou. Shakuntala Ramsheth Thakur CBSE School, Ulwe, receives felicitation at the International Conference on Quality Education 2025 in Sri Lanka | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Mukta Bhanudas Khatavkar, Principal of Sou. Shakuntala Ramsheth Thakur CBSE School, Ulwe, run by the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, represented Maharashtra at the International Conference on Quality Education 2025 held in Sri Lanka. The global education summit took place in the Uva Province from October 28 to 31.

Focus On Educational Innovation

The conference brought together around 120 principals and education leaders from various countries to discuss key topics such as educational quality enhancement, curriculum innovation, science and technology integration, school leadership development, and the impact of artificial intelligence on modern education.

Highlighting Technological Pedagogy

Among the 19 principals representing Maharashtra, Mukta Khatavkar made a significant contribution through her presentation on “Technological Pedagogical Content Knowledge”, where she highlighted effective ways to blend technology with teaching practices and subject knowledge. Her session received special appreciation from the international delegates.

International Felicitation

At the valedictory ceremony, Uva Province Governor J.M. Kapila Jayasekhara and the Chief Secretary of Uva Province felicitated her with a certificate and memento for her outstanding participation.

