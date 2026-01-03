Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Rashmi Shukla Retires After 37.5 Years Of Service; Receives Guard Of Honour In Mumbai - Video | PTI

Mumbai: Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra’s first woman Director General of Police (DGP), retired from service on Saturday after completing 37.5 years in the Indian Police Service. She was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Naigaon Police Ground.

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Shukla, created history by becoming the first woman to head the Maharashtra Police force. Her tenure, however, saw several controversies. During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s term, cases were registered against her in connection with the alleged phone-tapping issue. These cases were later withdrawn after a change in the state government.

During the Assembly elections, opposition parties accused Shukla of bias, following which the Election Commission ordered her transfer. She was subsequently reinstated after the BJP-led government returned to power.

Addressing the gathering at her farewell, Shukla said she was retiring after 37.5 years of service and felt honoured to have served the Maharashtra Police, particularly over the past two years. She expressed pride that law and order in the state remained stable during her tenure and that major festivals and elections were conducted peacefully.

“This success does not belong to one individual but to the entire police force,” she said. Shukla also highlighted improvements in the law-and-order situation in Naxal-affected districts such as Gadchiroli and Gondia, noting a significant decline in Naxalite activity during her tenure.

