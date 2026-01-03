Rahul Narwekar Denies Allegations After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Him Threatening BMC Polls Candidates, Disrupting Nomination In Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar | ANI Image

Mumbai: A major political controversy erupted in Maharashtra after a video allegedly showing Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar threatening opposition leaders during the filing of nomination papers went viral on social media. The incident triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with the Maharashtra Congress demanding that a criminal case be registered against the Speaker for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar says, "...When I went to the spot, a former MLC pressurised me and he, along with his security guards, tried to stop me and I have submitted a complaint regarding it to the police officials" pic.twitter.com/LhTilQfuL2 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

Responding to the allegations, Rahul Narwekar rejected all charges and denied any wrongdoing. He claimed that it was he who was pressured at the spot. “When I went there, a former MLC pressurised me and, along with his security guards, tried to stop me. I have submitted a complaint regarding this to the police officials,” Narwekar said.

Viral Video Allegedly Shows Narwekar Threatening Ex-MP, MLC

The controversy intensified after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh shared the video on X, claiming it showed Narwekar threatening former MP and MLC Haribhau Rathod. In the purported clip, Narwekar is heard questioning the grounds on which Rathod was provided police protection and allegedly instructing a colleague to contact a senior police officer to withdraw his security. “How can you have police protection and still protest here? I will remove your protection tomorrow,” Narwekar is allegedly heard saying.

Watch this video. BJP Maha Speaker Rahul Narvekar is threatening a former MP, MLC Haribhau Rathod. First he threatens him with the police ‘bamboo’. Then he calls some police officer and demands that Haribhau’s security be withdrawn. He also threatens to strip Haribhau of all… pic.twitter.com/fkCdCethyE — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 2, 2026

Sanjay Singh accused Narwekar of misusing his constitutional position and exerting undue influence over the police machinery. He further alleged that the Speaker interfered with the nomination process by sitting inside the Returning Officer’s (RO) office while his relatives filed their nominations and by preventing several opposition candidates from submitting their papers.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal strongly condemned the incident, terming Narwekar’s conduct highly objectionable. “This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. A criminal case should be registered against him. Nearly 70 officers and employees from his office are actively campaigning for his relatives, and strict action should be taken against all of them,” Sapkal said.

SEC Seeks Detailed Report

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the State Election Commission (SEC) wrote to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, seeking a detailed report on the allegations against the Speaker. Former MP Haribhau Rathod also backed the accusations, claiming Narwekar objected to his presence when he went to file his son’s nomination for the civic polls in Colaba.

Clarifying his role, the Speaker stated that he had merely asked the police to maintain law and order after some individuals created a disturbance outside the RO office. “When I accompanied BJP’s official candidates, some people gathered and were creating a scene. I requested the police to warn them. I have no role in any wrongdoing,” he added.

