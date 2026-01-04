 Muslim Organisation Sets Education Condition For Support In Upcoming Maharashtra Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMuslim Organisation Sets Education Condition For Support In Upcoming Maharashtra Civic Polls

Muslim Organisation Sets Education Condition For Support In Upcoming Maharashtra Civic Polls

The announcement comes as all 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gear up for polling on January 15. With ideological lines increasingly blurred in this election cycle, the MWA’s stance introduces a merit-based litmus test for candidates seeking the influential group’s backing.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Muslim Organisation Sets Education Condition For Support In Upcoming Maharashtra Civic Polls |

Mumbai: The Muslim Welfare Association (MWA) has announced it will throw its weight behind candidates who champion the rights of marginalised communities, provided they meet a strict criteria for education and social commitment.

The announcement comes as all 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gear up for polling on January 15. With ideological lines increasingly blurred in this election cycle, the MWA’s stance introduces a merit-based litmus test for candidates seeking the influential group’s backing.

MWA's national president Saleem Sarang, emphasised that the organisation’s support is not unconditional. “We will extend full support to those candidates who place fundamental issues such as education, reservation and protection for the upliftment of Muslim, Bahujan and the marginalised communities at the focal point of their electoral agenda.”

The MWA intends to exert its influence across all major regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration

Sarang noted that the organisation is currently vetting candidates who present "concrete and result-oriented plans" for youth skill development and social empowerment. A finalised list of endorsed candidates is expected to be released shortly.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT-MNS Alliance Reveals Key Focus; Aaditya & Amit Thackeray Share...
article-image

Beyond traditional political issues, the MWA has added a social welfare requirement to its endorsement policy. Candidates must show a clear commitment to fighting substance abuse, which he described as a serious social challenge.

"Candidates who are committed to strengthening society through de-addiction initiatives, rehabilitation programs, and guiding youth toward the right path will receive our full support," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City...

BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction

BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction

Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement...

Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement...

FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next Marathi Mayor, Says Sanjay Nirupam

FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next Marathi Mayor, Says Sanjay Nirupam

FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Over 150 Seats In BMC Polls, Says Ashish Shelar

FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Over 150 Seats In BMC Polls, Says Ashish Shelar