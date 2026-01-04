Muslim Organisation Sets Education Condition For Support In Upcoming Maharashtra Civic Polls |

Mumbai: The Muslim Welfare Association (MWA) has announced it will throw its weight behind candidates who champion the rights of marginalised communities, provided they meet a strict criteria for education and social commitment.

The announcement comes as all 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gear up for polling on January 15. With ideological lines increasingly blurred in this election cycle, the MWA’s stance introduces a merit-based litmus test for candidates seeking the influential group’s backing.

MWA's national president Saleem Sarang, emphasised that the organisation’s support is not unconditional. “We will extend full support to those candidates who place fundamental issues such as education, reservation and protection for the upliftment of Muslim, Bahujan and the marginalised communities at the focal point of their electoral agenda.”

The MWA intends to exert its influence across all major regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Sarang noted that the organisation is currently vetting candidates who present "concrete and result-oriented plans" for youth skill development and social empowerment. A finalised list of endorsed candidates is expected to be released shortly.

Beyond traditional political issues, the MWA has added a social welfare requirement to its endorsement policy. Candidates must show a clear commitment to fighting substance abuse, which he described as a serious social challenge.

"Candidates who are committed to strengthening society through de-addiction initiatives, rehabilitation programs, and guiding youth toward the right path will receive our full support," he added.

