Mumbai Pharma Firms Under ANTF Scanner In Mephedrone Manufacturing Probe

Mumbai: Several Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firms are under the scanner of the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) following the suspected diversion of drugs and chemical precursors allegedly used to manufacture synthetic narcotics, officials confirmed.

The development is part of an ongoing ANTF probe into a large-scale mephedrone (MD) manufacturing and distribution syndicate operating across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. During the crackdown, the agency seized 4.1 kg of MD in solid form and 17 kg in liquid form, valued at approximately Rs 55 crore, along with chemical precursors and synthetic substances from three illegal MD manufacturing units in Bengaluru.

Officials said the probe is focusing on the role of pharma companies in the diversion of regulated chemicals. According to the agency, chemical precursors, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and synthetic intermediates required for MD production were allegedly procured through a network of suppliers based in Mumbai and Panvel. While these substances are legally manufactured and traded for legitimate pharmaceutical and industrial purposes under strict regulatory controls,the agency suspects that portions of the authorized supply were siphoned off to clandestine laboratories.

During the probe, the ANTF traced financial transactions linked to the syndicate. Prashant Yallappa Patil, alias “Doctor”, identified as a key MD manufacturer, allegedly transferred Rs 3 lakh to absconding accused Nayan Pawar, who is suspected to have coordinated logistics under the directions of syndicate masterminds Yogendra Kumar alias “Yogi” and Mohammad Saif Malik. Officials said the trio oversaw MD production and distribution networks across the three states.

According to sources, during questioning Patil revealed that, acting on the instructions of absconding kingpin Yogi, he transferred funds to Pawar to facilitate the procurement of industrial- and pharmaceutical-grade chemical intermediates, including regulated precursor substances. Pawar allegedly sourced these materials through shell entities, using quid pro quo arrangements with pharmaceutical companies and industrial firms to ensure a steady supply of raw materials under the guise of legitimate commercial activity. The chemicals were then diverted to clandestine MD manufacturing units in Bengaluru and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Patil further stated that he had visited the Bengaluru and Jodhpur laboratories multiple times to oversee the manufacture of the narcotic, sources said.

Senior officials said the syndicate exploited the dual-use nature of several industrial chemicals to fuel its operations.Among the key substances was 4-Methylpropiophenone, an aromatic ketone legally used in fragrances, flavouring agents and certain muscle relaxants. Another critical precursor, Methylamine, commonly used in pesticides, herbicides and life-saving antibiotics,allegedly served as a primary building block for mephedrone synthesis. Bulk quantities of bromine, used in water treatment, and solvents such as toluene and acetone, widely used in the paint and cleaning industries,were also siphoned from legitimate pipelines.

Investigators said the syndicate masked the diversion by routing purchases through shell entities that acted as subcontractors for pharmaceutical and industrial firms, effectively blending illegal procurement into Mumbai’s vast legal chemical trade. Officials added that personnel from several pharmaceutical and industrial companies are suspected to have facilitated these transactions.

The ANTF said it is closely analysing the network of shell companies allegedly used for the procurement and diversion of regulated chemical precursors, including verification of procurement volumes, source manufacturers, distribution routes and end-use declarations. Officials said the analysis aims to establish the modus operandi adopted to camouflage illegal diversion within legitimate commercial transactions. Summons to pharmaceutical companies linked to these supply chains are likely to be issued as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, sustained search operations are underway to apprehend absconding accused Yogendra Kumar alias Yogi, Mohammad Saif Malik and Nayan Pawar. Dedicated teams have been deployed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, while another team is carrying out searches in Chittorgarh,Rajasthan in coordination with the Rajasthan Police. All four arrested accused were produced before a CBD Belapur,district and session court and remanded to police custody till January 6.

