Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing

Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing | File Pic

Mumbai, Jan 08: Dismissed RPF constable Chetansingh Chaudhary is stable, as per the medical report submitted by the authorities at Thane prison. The fresh report was called for by the court while hearing Chaudhary’s bail plea.

Court seeks fresh medical evaluation

Chaudhary, accused of killing four people on the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July 2023, moved a bail plea before the sessions court citing mental health issues in November last year.

While directing the prosecution to submit its reply to the plea, the court also asked prison authorities to conduct a fresh medical examination and submit a report.

The medical report submitted during the last hearing stated that Chaudhary was examined by a team of doctors on December 18 and was found to be “haemodynamically stable”. The court has now scheduled the hearing of the bail plea for January 23.

Defence cites mental illness

While seeking bail, Chaudhary’s lawyer pleaded that he is suffering from white matter disease and said, “Whatever the crime occurred, the accused does not have any knowledge of the same.”

“The accused is suffering from extreme mental strokes, and he is a partial mental patient/mentally challenged, who sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into a loop of illusions. The accused is suffering from a delusional disorder,” the defence claimed in the bail plea.

Custody not required, says defence

It was further contended that “the role of the applicant (Chaudhary) is yet to be established and it has to go through trial. The judicial custody of the accused is not required, as he is suffering from a serious mental disorder and is in need of private psychiatric treatment.”

Prosecution opposes bail

The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that sufficient material has been placed on record against Chaudhary.

