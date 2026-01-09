 Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing

Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing

A Mumbai sessions court has been informed that dismissed RPF constable Chetansingh Chaudhary, accused of killing four people on the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Express in 2023, is medically stable. The report was sought while hearing his bail plea citing mental health issues, now listed for January 23.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:40 AM IST
article-image
Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing | File Pic

Mumbai, Jan 08: Dismissed RPF constable Chetansingh Chaudhary is stable, as per the medical report submitted by the authorities at Thane prison. The fresh report was called for by the court while hearing Chaudhary’s bail plea.

Court seeks fresh medical evaluation

Chaudhary, accused of killing four people on the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July 2023, moved a bail plea before the sessions court citing mental health issues in November last year.

While directing the prosecution to submit its reply to the plea, the court also asked prison authorities to conduct a fresh medical examination and submit a report.

FPJ Shorts
Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing
Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary Is Medically Stable During Bail Plea Hearing
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash Occurred While Avoiding Pedestrian
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash Occurred While Avoiding Pedestrian
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment

The medical report submitted during the last hearing stated that Chaudhary was examined by a team of doctors on December 18 and was found to be “haemodynamically stable”. The court has now scheduled the hearing of the bail plea for January 23.

Defence cites mental illness

While seeking bail, Chaudhary’s lawyer pleaded that he is suffering from white matter disease and said, “Whatever the crime occurred, the accused does not have any knowledge of the same.”

“The accused is suffering from extreme mental strokes, and he is a partial mental patient/mentally challenged, who sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into a loop of illusions. The accused is suffering from a delusional disorder,” the defence claimed in the bail plea.

Custody not required, says defence

It was further contended that “the role of the applicant (Chaudhary) is yet to be established and it has to go through trial. The judicial custody of the accused is not required, as he is suffering from a serious mental disorder and is in need of private psychiatric treatment.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Orders Fresh Medical Examination Of Dismissed RPF...
article-image

Prosecution opposes bail

The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that sufficient material has been placed on record against Chaudhary.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary...

Jaipur–Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Told Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary...

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash...

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash...

Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband...

Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8...

Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range...

Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range...