Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Orders Fresh Medical Examination Of Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansingh Chaudhary

Mumbai sessions court hearing orders a fresh medical examination of dismissed RPF officer Chetansingh Chaudhary in the 2023 Jaipur–Mumbai Express shooting case

Mumbai, Dec 15: A sessions court has directed the prison authorities to conduct a fresh medical examination of dismissed RPF officer Chetansingh Chaudhary after the defence, while seeking bail, contended that his mental health is not in good condition.

Accused in 2023 Jaipur–Mumbai Express Shooting

Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station on July 31, 2023. It is to be noted that the court had, in December 2023, rejected his bail plea, observing that he was not insane at the time of the incident.

Defence Claims Delusional Disorder

While seeking bail again, the defence contended, “The accused is suffering from extreme mental strokes and he is a partial mental patient/mentally challenged, who sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into a loop of illusions, and the accused is suffering from delusional disorder.”

Bail Sought on Health and Trial Grounds

Apart from health grounds, the defence also pleaded that the role of the applicant, Chaudhary, is yet to be established and will be determined during the trial. “The judicial custody of the accused is seriously not required, because he is suffering from a serious mental disorder and is in need of private psychiatric treatment,” the plea added.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

The plea was opposed by the prosecution, which claimed that sufficient material has been brought on record against Chaudhary.

Court Seeks Medical Report

After hearing arguments on Monday, the court asked the prison authorities to carry out a fresh medical examination of Chaudhary and submit the report before the court, while also supplying a copy to the prosecution.

