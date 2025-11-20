Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO

Six Pune youths were found dead after their Mahindra Thar plunged several hundred feet into a gorge in Tamhini Ghat; search teams used drones to locate the vehicle | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 20: Six men from Pune who had started for a leisure trip on Monday night went missing after entering the ghat section, only to be found dead in their Mahindra Thar, which had plunged into a deep gorge in Tamhini Ghat. The search operation that started in Wednesday, was able to locate the bodies only on Thursday.

Group Heading to Diveagar Went Off Radar in Ghat Section

The group had left Pune late Monday night for a drive to Diveagar but went off the radar soon after entering the Tamhini Ghat stretch. Their phones continued ringing until Tuesday midnight before becoming unreachable, prompting family members to file a missing person’s complaint at Uttamnagar Police Station.

Police Launch Multi-District Search After Complaint Filed

Based on the complaint lodged by Vishal Sadhu Gothe (28), police launched a coordinated search for his brother, Sahil Gothe (24), who was travelling with five friends — Pratham Chavan (22), Punit Shetty (20), Omkar Koli (18), Shiva Mane (19) and Mahadev Koli (18). The group was travelling in a Mahindra Thar.

Drones Deployed to Scan Dense Forest Terrain

A large-scale search operation involving teams from Pune, Mangaon, Kolad and local rescue units began early Wednesday. Drones were deployed to survey the thick forested terrain of Sansawadi village limits.

Thar Located in Deep Valley; All Six Confirmed Dead

“Around 9 am, the crashed vehicle and the bodies were located in a valley along Tamhini Ghat. Relatives were called to the spot for identification,” said Police Inspector Nivrutti Yohade, who was part of the search effort.

Senior officials confirmed that all six youths had died in the crash. The Thar had fallen several hundred feet into dense foliage, making the vehicle difficult to spot. Due to the condition of the bodies, post-mortem examinations were carried out at the site.

Bodies Being Retrieved; Families Present at Spot

“Four bodies have been retrieved, and two more are being brought up. The process will be completed shortly. Families are present here, and the bodies will be handed over to them after the post-mortem,” said Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal.

Probe Into How Vehicle Skidded Off the Road

Police are investigating how the vehicle skidded off the road. They suspect the accident occurred between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

