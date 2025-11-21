Teacher In Judicial Custody For Vasai Student’s Death; Demand For Action Against Unauthorized Schools Rises | Representative Image

Vasai: The teacher arrested in connection with the death of student Kajal Gaud in Vasai, Mamta Yadav, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on Thursday. This incident has brought the issue of unauthorized schools to the forefront, leading to increased demands for strict action against them. The Education Department has also taken serious notice of the incident and has issued a letter to all schools regarding the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Kajal Gaud, a 13-year-old student studying at Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir School in Sativli, Vasai, became a victim of the teacher’s inhuman torture. For arriving late to class, teacher Mamta Yadav punished her by making her do 100 sit-ups (uthak-baithak) with her school bag on her back. Despite knowing that Kajal was physically frail and ill, teacher Yadav gave her this cruel punishment. Consequently, Kajal's health deteriorated, leading to her death.

The Waliv police have registered a case of culpable homicide against Mamta Yadav and subsequently arrested her. When she was presented in court on Thursday, she was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Sikandar Gaud, the father of the deceased Kajal, demanded that the school be held accountable as well, stating that not only the teacher but also the school is responsible for the incident.

NCP District General Secretary, Rohit Sasane, highlighted the increasing number of unauthorized schools in the Vasai-Virar region. Last year, there were 118 unauthorized schools, and despite action taken by the Education Department, 34 of them continue to operate. Sasane claimed that such incidents occur because these schools are not being properly monitored, and he demanded action against all such institutions in the city.

The Education Department has taken serious cognizance of the incident. District Education Officer, Sonali Matekar, stated that according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, no student can be subjected to corporal punishment. She warned of strict action against any school found to be violating this law.

