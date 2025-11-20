 Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
The body of an unidentified young man, suspected to have been murdered, was found in a drain outside Juinagar railway station along the Pune–Mumbai Highway on Thursday morning. The body has been sent to the Vashi Municipal Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Police recover the body of an unidentified youth from a drain near Juinagar station; injuries suggest foul play | FPJ - Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Nov 20: The body of an unidentified young man, suspected to have been murdered, was found in a drain outside Juinagar railway station along the Pune–Mumbai Highway on Thursday morning.

Locals Discover Body; Police Alerted Immediately

According to police, the body—believed to be of a man aged between 20 and 25—was first spotted by local residents in the roadside drain opposite the station. They immediately alerted Nerul police, who reached the spot and took custody of the body.

Injuries Suggest Murder With Heavy Weapon

Preliminary examination suggests the victim may have been attacked with a heavy weapon, and investigators suspect that the assailants dumped the body in the drain during the early hours of Thursday after committing the murder elsewhere.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem at Vashi Hospital

The body has been sent to the Vashi Municipal Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

“The nature of injuries indicates foul play. Our immediate priority is to identify the deceased and trace the sequence of events leading to his death,” a senior Nerul police officer said.

Crime Branch Joins Probe; Multiple Teams Formed

Nerul police, along with the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, have launched a parallel probe and formed multiple teams to identify the victim and track down the accused.

