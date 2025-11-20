Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Fleeing To Bihar Arrested Within 48 Hours After CCTV Trail Leads Police To Patna

Mumbai Police arrested murder accused Suraj Mandal in Patna after a 48-hour interstate chase involving five specialised teams | File Photo

Mumbai: In a swift and coordinated operation, Mumbai Police have arrested a murder accused who had fled to Bihar after committing the crime. The arrest was made within 48 hours of the incident.

Peon Allegedly Killed Co-Worker Using Multiple Objects

Complainant Dhaval Mukesh Sanghvi (35) appeared at VP Road Police Station and reported that between 10:00 pm on 16 November and 7:00 am on 17 November, their office peon, Suraj Sanjay Mandal, murdered a worker named Special Hajaji Chowdhary (29), who worked at SKM Profiles on the ground floor of the same building.

According to the complaint, Mandal allegedly killed Chowdhary inside the store room of Sanghvi’s office using a wooden stool, a fire extinguisher bottle, and a nylon rope. Based on this complaint, VP Road Police registered FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Five Special Teams Formed; CCTV Shows Accused Leaving Toward Kurla

Given the seriousness of the crime, DCP Zone 2 Mohit kumar Garg formed five special teams comprising crime detection officers and staff from VP Road, LT Marg, Gamdevi, Byculla and Dr. DB Marg Police Stations.

CCTV footage from private and government cameras revealed that after the murder, the accused took a taxi toward Kurla. Technical analysis also showed his mobile phone’s last location near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Since the accused hails from Madhubani district in Bihar, police suspected he was fleeing to his native place.

Police Team Tracks Him Across Bihar; Phone Switch-On Leads to Breakthrough

Immediately, PSI Shyamrao Watsar and a police team left for Bihar. They searched several possible locations, including the accused’s village, but he remained untraceable. On 19 November 2025, technical analysis of the accused’s mobile phone CDR revealed that the phone had been switched on again. Its live location was traced to Patna city.

Accused Nabbed After Foot Chase in Patna

The team rushed from Darbhanga to Patna. Due to the dense population and approximate location (C-type location), tracing the accused was challenging. The officers split up and searched different areas individually.

At last, near Khagil Road, a man resembling the accused but wearing a different shirt was spotted walking. After close observation, the officers confirmed it was indeed Suraj Kumar Mandal.

When police attempted to detain him, he tried to flee. Officers used necessary force to apprehend him. He was taken to Gardani Bagh Police Station in Patna for formal procedures and later arrested in the registered FIR.

