Mumbai News: Alumni Of 200-Year-Old Byculla School Start Fundraising To Modernise The Institution |

Mumbai: Former students of the Antonio De Souza High School, Byculla, which has completed 200 years, have launched a fundraising campaign to restore and preserve the building and upgrade academic facilities. The three-day anniversary celebrations will be organised in the latter half of January 2026, said a member of the alumni association.

The school, established in 1825, is one of the oldest educational institutions in the city. The alumni plan to commemorate the historic anniversary by creating facilities that will provide an excellent environment for learning and growth for future generations. The school is popularly called ANZA in memory of its founders, Antonio De Souza and John Braz Fernandes. It began as a co-educational institution, but later became a boys' school.

The alumni association plans to upgrade and modernise the classrooms, laboratories, and library, equipping the spaces with new computer hardware and software. Other facilities include smart boards, multimedia equipment, and furniture. There are also plans to renovate the playground, purchase sports equipment and kits, and upgrade the school hall for multi-purpose use with new seating and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment. The association plans to start 'Bi-Centenary Scholarships' to promote excellence in academic, sports, and extracurricular achievements by creating a permanent endowment.

"We have been getting calls from different parts of the country where our alumni have settled. We are encouraging everyone to contribute; every donation will count," said a former student. The former students will help the school to preserve the Gothic structure, which is listed as a protected monument in Mumbai's urban heritage list. Other plans include the printing and releasing of a souvenir book to preserve, with historical accounts and photographs of the school. The fundraising campaign hopes to raise at least Rs two crore.

