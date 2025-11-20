 MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Refuses To Accept Police Notice In Shiv Smarak Unveiling Case
Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Amit Thackeray |

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Wednesday refused to accept a police notice issued by Nerul police in connection with the unauthorized unveiling of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover. A police team had visited his Mumbai residence to serve the notice, but Thackeray informed them that he would personally visit the Nerul police station to accept it, leading the team to return without delivering the notice, said police.

Police said Thackeray did not specify when he planned to appear before them, leaving the inquiry pending.

The case relates to an incident where Thackeray and around 40 MNS workers allegedly unveiled the statue without official permission. According to the FIR, the group assembled a crowd and took out a procession. When police attempted to stop them, several workers allegedly pushed officers aside, violated prohibitory orders, and damaged the security netting installed around the statue.

Nerul police subsequently booked Amit Thackeray and 40 party workers for unlawful assembly, organizing an illegal procession, obstructing police duty, manhandling police personnel, and damaging civic property.

On Wednesday, officers from the Nerul police station visited Thackeray’s bungalow to serve a notice directing him to appear for questioning. However, he refused to accept the notice and reiterated that he would come to the police station on his own. Police are now awaiting his appearance for further investigation.

