Uber Partners With Sulabh International To Provide Free Sanitation Access For Drivers In Nine Major Indian Cities Including Mumbai

Uber India has announced a partnership with Sulabh International to give its drivers free access to public toilets across nine major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

The initiative, launched on World Toilet Day, aims to improve hygiene and working conditions for drivers who spend long hours on the road. Drivers can access Sulabh-operated facilities by showing their Uber registration ID on the driver app. Sulabh will maintain the facilities, ensuring cleanliness, upkeep, and availability of basic sanitation supplies.

The program also addresses women drivers’ needs, with 50 complexes equipped with sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators for proper disposal of menstrual products.

Amit Deshpande, Head of City Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Access to clean and safe sanitation is a basic need for drivers. This collaboration reflects Uber’s effort to improve work conditions while supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

The partnership combines Uber’s platform reach with Sulabh’s sanitation expertise, highlighting efforts to make public toilets accessible to drivers and support workforce wellbeing.

Kumar Dilip, President, Sulabh International, added, “Through this initiative, we are extending essential sanitation facilities to millions of Uber drivers across key cities, promoting hygiene, convenience, and dignity.”

