 Mumbai Metro 3 Launches Designated Uber Pickup Zones At Aarey, JVLR & BKC Stations For Faster Last Mile Travel
Mumbai Metro Line 3 has introduced designated Uber pickup zones at Aarey, JVLR and BKC stations to boost last mile connectivity. Commuters can now access two-wheeler and three-wheeler rides within five minutes, along with a 25 to 30 per cent discount on their first five trips. The initiative aims to make Metro 3 travel smarter, faster and more seamless.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai Metro Line 3 has rolled out a new initiative aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity for its growing commuter base. In an update shared on its official app and X account, Metro 3 announced that designated Uber pickup zones have now been set up at Aarey, JVLR and BKC stations. The focus of the move is to ensure commuters can step out of the station and quickly find an organised pickup point without confusion or delays.

Quick Access to Two and Three Wheeler Rides

According to the announcement, passengers will now be able to book Uber two wheelers and three wheelers that will arrive at these zones within five minutes. The aim is to streamline the often chaotic last leg of the journey by offering predictable, clearly marked pickup points. Metro officials said the initiative is part of their effort to make travel smoother, smarter and commuter-friendly as Metro Line 3 gradually scales operations.

Launch Offer: Discounts on First Five Trips

Metro 3 and Uber are also offering promotional discounts to encourage adoption. Commuters will get 25 to 30 per cent off on their first five trips when using the service from these designated zones. The offer is expected to benefit daily office goers travelling to and from BKC, JVLR and Aarey, three corridors that see high footfall.

A Push Toward Seamless Mobility in Mumbai

The collaboration marks a step forward in Mumbai’s wider mobility push, aiming to blend public transport with app based ride services. As Metro 3 prepares for phased expansion, officials believe such partnerships will play a crucial role in reducing congestion, improving commuter comfort and ensuring reliable last mile connectivity across the network.

