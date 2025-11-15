Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away

Representative Image |

The 700 km Mumbai–Nagpur Natural Gas Pipeline has reached a crucial milestone, completing its final round of pressure testing. Officials confirmed that the supply of compressed natural gas to Nagpur is now only days away, marking a significant step in India’s push toward cleaner and more cost efficient energy.

The pipeline forms part of the broader 1,700 km Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda network, an ₹8,000 crore mega project designed to extend natural gas access across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Testing Completed, Gas Flow Reaches Nashik

Metro gas authorities said the pipeline was pressure tested at nearly 140 kg to ensure safety, although routine operations will run at around 90 kg. Gas flow has already reached Nashik, indicating steady progress along the western stretch. Maharashtra alone accounts for 970 km of the project, reflecting the state’s central role in the corridor.

The network also includes a 310 km spur line connecting Nagpur with Chhindwara and Jabalpur, opening up additional regions to natural gas supply.

Expectations of Industrial Boost Across Regions

The pipeline is expected to provide significant advantages for industries and small businesses in the hinterlands of Maharashtra. Officials said it will help reduce fuel costs for SMEs, support cleaner energy shifts and attract new investments. Increased access to natural gas is also expected to improve operational safety and efficiency for commercial users.

GAIL to Power PNG Rollout in Nagpur

Once the pipeline becomes fully active, GAIL will begin supplying CNG to HCG Nagpur, accelerating the rollout of piped natural gas across the city. The development is set to transform fuel availability in the Vidarbha region, enabling residential, commercial and industrial users to transition towards a more reliable and sustainable energy source.