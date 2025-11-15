'Full Traffic Festival': Mumbai-Pune Highway Choked For Hours, Viral Screenshot Reveals Red Stretch |

The Mumbai Pune Expressway witnessed unusually heavy congestion through Friday night and well into Saturday morning, frustrating thousands of commuters. X user Rushikesh Agre first posted at 1 AM, describing the expressway as hosting a “full traffic festival”. His tone reflected the exhaustion shared by many travellers stuck in long queues of vehicles.

Agre tagged the authorities and remarked that he was “done with this chaos subscription”, pointing to the never ending delays that have become increasingly common on this key intercity route.

Morning Gridlock Continues, Highways Jammed Near Ghats

Hours later, at 11 AM, Agre shared another update, accompanied by a screenshot of Google Maps showing a long stretch marked in red. He noted that both the old and new Mumbai Pune highways were choked near the ghat sections. These areas typically see bottlenecks during weekends, but commuters said the situation this time was far worse.

He added that travel time the previous night had shot up to seven to eight hours, trapping motorists on a route that normally takes a fraction of that time.

Commuters Share Safety Warnings Amid Prolonged Delays

The posts drew several responses from users who shared their own concerns. One commuter pointed out that on the old Pune highway, it is important to monitor engine temperature and clutch plates during long traffic jams, especially on steep ghat sections.

Weekend Travellers Advised to Reconsider Plans

With weekend traffic expected to rise, Agre advised people to “think before you head out”, urging caution for those planning road trips. Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the cause of the prolonged congestion, though dense weekend traffic and ongoing repairs are often major contributors.