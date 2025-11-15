 ‘What A Shame’: Flyers Slam Akasa Air For Leaving Out Kolkata & Chennai From Navi Mumbai Routes
Mumbai

Akasa Air has announced that it will begin operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport on 25 December 2025, with its first flight arriving from Delhi. The airline will connect NMIA to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Goa and Kochi. After a user questioned the absence of Kolkata, Akasa assured that more routes are being planned as part of its expanding network.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
‘What A Shame’: Flyer Slams Akasa Air For Leaving Out Kolkata From Navi Mumbai Routes |

Navi Mumbai, November 15: Akasa Air has unveiled its plans to begin operations from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on 25 December 2025. The carrier announced that its maiden flight from Delhi will land at the airport on Christmas Day, making Akasa one of the first airlines to launch commercial services from the upcoming aviation hub.

In its initial phase, Akasa Air will fly from Navi Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Goa and Kochi. The airline described the launch as a historic moment and invited flyers to be part of the new beginning.

Passengers Question Exclusion of Kolkata and Chennai

While the announcement drew excitement, it also sparked criticism from users who noticed the absence of key metro cities in the airline’s first route list. One passenger asked, “What a shame. Kolkata not included.. Why Navi Mumbai won't get connected with Kolkata?” expressing disappointment that eastern connectivity had been left out.

Another user went a step further, remarking, “Akasa Air simply doesn't know that Chennai exists. The airport is nothing but an IndiGo airport,” pointing to concerns about southern connectivity also being ignored.

Akasa Air Responds, Assures Expansion Plans

Akasa Air acknowledged the feedback and issued a response, assuring the user that its route network is still expanding. “We are continuously expanding our network to connect more cities. We truly appreciate your suggestion and will share it with our Network Planning team for future consideration,” the airline said.

The response reflects the carrier’s strategy of gradual expansion while keeping passenger expectations in mind.

NMIA Launch Sparks High Interest Among Travellers

The exchange underscores the growing public interest in NMIA, which is expected to ease pressure on Mumbai’s existing airport and improve regional connectivity. With more airlines likely to announce their operational plans soon, travellers are keen to see which new routes will emerge, particularly those linking major metro cities such as Kolkata.

