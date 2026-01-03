 'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders paid tribute to social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. Recognized as India’s first female teacher, she championed women’s education and social equality, founding the country’s first girls’ school and inspiring generations through her fight against discrimination and injustice.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, remembering her contributions to society in the field of education.

Who Was Savitribai Phule?

Savitribai Phule, a poet and social reformer, is widely recognised as the first female teacher of modern India. Born in 1831, she was married to social activist Jyotirao Phule at the age of 10.

Together with her husband, Savitribai played a crucial role in promoting women's rights and education in Maharashtra, leaving a legacy that continues to influence social reform movements throughout India.

PM Modi's Tweet

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, we remember a pioneer whose life was devoted to the transformation of society through service and education. She was committed to principles of equality, justice and compassion."

article-image

"She believed that education was the most powerful instrument of social change and focused on transforming lives through knowledge as well as learning. Her work in caring for the vulnerable is also noteworthy," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and paid tributes to Savitribai, calling her the inspiration of nation-building.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule ji, the pioneer of women's education and social reforms, I offer millions of salutations to her. Savitribai Phule ji gave a new direction to women's empowerment by linking it to women's fundamental right to education," Shah said in a post on X.

article-image

"By struggling against social evils, she established the country's first girls' school and awakened society to the cause of reform. Her inspiring life will forever remain a guiding light in nation-building," he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the social reformer, calling her the symbol of change and human dignity.

"'Krantijyoti' Savitribai Phule ignited the flame of education, equality, and women's rights in society through her courage, struggle, and foresight. Her life is a symbol of social change and human dignity. On the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, who devoted her entire life to the struggle for women's empowerment, a humble tribute to her," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

article-image

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute

Paying her tributes, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called Savitribai the "symbol of women's power and the pioneer of social reform".

Taking to X, CM Gupta said, "Despite a conservative mindset and adverse circumstances, she ignited the flame of women's education with unwavering courage and firm determination. From the establishment of the country's first girls' school to her struggle against untouchability, gender discrimination, and social inequality, her efforts are etched in history in letters of gold."

"The contribution of Savitribai Ji, who empowered the deprived and exploited sections through education, is unparalleled. Her life of sacrifice and her journey of social transformation will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

