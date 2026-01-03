Violent Land Dispute Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Attacks Women, Children With Sticks In UP's Unnao

Man Brutally Attacks Women, Children With Sticks In UP's Unnao | X/@JtrahulSaini

A shocking video of a brutal assault in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has gone viral on social media. The video shows a violent land dispute attack that happened on January 2 in Valiya village.

The video shows a village type setting with mud houses and dirt paths, where a man identified as local strongman Pintu wearing a white vest and dark shorts is seen violently attacking a group of women and children. He is seen relentlessly swinging a long stick, striking women including Deepa, Neelam, Chandravati, and Aradhana.

The victims can be heard screaming, scattering and falling as they try to flee or shield each other, with visible panic. Children are also shown being targeted in the chaotic, one-sided beating, with no visible intervention from bystanders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Outrage Over Weak Enforcement

The incident triggered intense online anger, with social media users condemning the attack and expressing distrust in local law enforcement, citing potential bribery and weak accountability.

A user commented, "The strongman criminal should face strict action for beating women and girls with sticks and rods."

Another commented, "The administration should adopt a strict stance and punish the criminals harshly!"

Condemning the attack on women, a user wrote, "Attacking women like this is a sign of cowardice; he should be jailed."

Pintu reportedly has prior criminal cases, reflecting a pattern of unresolved vigilantism in the region’s land conflicts.