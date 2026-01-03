 Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

A jewellery showroom owner in Hyderabad showed remarkable courage by resisting armed robbers, an incident captured on CCTV and shared online. As masked men wielding an axe and pistols entered, customers fled. Despite threats, including one aimed at his son, the owner caught a robber, forcing the gang to flee empty-handed. Panic gripped nearby shopkeepers after the incident.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Hyderabad: A jewellery shop owner displayed exemplary courage and resisted robbers from looting his shop in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, on Friday (January 2). The incident was caught on CCTV, and the video also surfaced online. The showroom is located at Rampalli X Roads.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the jewellery shop owner was attending customers when robbers with their faces covered barged into the shop. The shop owner's son was also present inside the shop at the time of the incident.

Video Of The Incident:

When the robbers entered the shop, the customers ran away. The two accused were carrying an axe and pistols with them. As soon as they entered the shop, they threatened the shop owner to stay quiet.

FPJ Shorts
Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026
Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026
LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver
LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead Of Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead Of Civic Polls
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday

However, they did not expect that the shop owner would resist and foil their robbery attempt. The clip shows that the shop owner managed to catch one of the robbers who was wearing a helmet. Meanwhile, the other robber, wearing a mask and a cap, tried to threaten the showroom owner by pointing the pistol towards his son. However, he did not let go of the robber.

Read Also
Daylight Robbery Caught On Camera: 5 Armed Men Loot Jewellery Worth Over ₹4.5 Crore From Gold Shop...
article-image

In the video, it could be seen that the robber wearing mask took the bag full of jewellery out of the shop, while another robber struggled to break free from the shop owner's grip. According to reports, the robbers had to flee after leaving all the jewellery behind.

It is not yet clear if the two accused were arrested. The incident created panic among the other shop owners in the area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...

'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her...

'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her...

Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today

PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today

'Best Friends Since 3!': Priyanka Gandhi Gives Detail Inside Son Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig's...

'Best Friends Since 3!': Priyanka Gandhi Gives Detail Inside Son Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig's...