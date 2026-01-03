Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Hyderabad: A jewellery shop owner displayed exemplary courage and resisted robbers from looting his shop in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, on Friday (January 2). The incident was caught on CCTV, and the video also surfaced online. The showroom is located at Rampalli X Roads.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the jewellery shop owner was attending customers when robbers with their faces covered barged into the shop. The shop owner's son was also present inside the shop at the time of the incident.

Video Of The Incident:

VIDEO | Hyderabad: CCTV footage from a jewellery shop at Rampalli X Roads shows shop owners resisting two robbers armed with a gun and an axe during an attempted heist on Friday noon, forcing the duo to flee without looting any jewellery. Further details awaited.



(Source: Third… pic.twitter.com/SE1Q2JDHQR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2026

When the robbers entered the shop, the customers ran away. The two accused were carrying an axe and pistols with them. As soon as they entered the shop, they threatened the shop owner to stay quiet.

However, they did not expect that the shop owner would resist and foil their robbery attempt. The clip shows that the shop owner managed to catch one of the robbers who was wearing a helmet. Meanwhile, the other robber, wearing a mask and a cap, tried to threaten the showroom owner by pointing the pistol towards his son. However, he did not let go of the robber.

In the video, it could be seen that the robber wearing mask took the bag full of jewellery out of the shop, while another robber struggled to break free from the shop owner's grip. According to reports, the robbers had to flee after leaving all the jewellery behind.

It is not yet clear if the two accused were arrested. The incident created panic among the other shop owners in the area.