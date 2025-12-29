 Daylight Robbery Caught On Camera: 5 Armed Men Loot Jewellery Worth Over ₹4.5 Crore From Gold Shop In Karnataka's Mysuru
Five armed robbers looted gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore from Sky Gold and Diamonds near the Hunsur Bus Stand in Mysuru on Sunday afternoon. The daylight heist, captured on CCTV, shows the gang threatening staff, firing a warning shot and smashing display cases before fleeing with the loot. Police are examining footage and recording statements.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
CCTV footage shows five armed men carrying out a daring daylight robbery at a jewellery showroom in Mysuru, | X/

In a daring daylight robbery, a gang of five armed men looted gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore from a showroom near the Hunsur Bus Stand in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Sunday afternoon. The entire heist was captured on the showroom’s CCTV cameras.

Robbers Brandish Firearms, Fire Warning Shot

CCTV footage shows the robbers entering the showroom, brandishing firearms and pointing them at staff and customers present inside. Employees are seen raising their hands or backing away in fear. One of the robbers is also seen firing a warning shot inside the showroom.

Jewellery Scooped Into Bags Within Minutes

The gang smashes and forces open glass display cases along the counters before quickly scooping gold and diamond jewellery into large black bags they had brought along. Staff members are forced at gunpoint to stay back and comply as the robbers execute the heist.

Gang Flees Showroom After Loot

After stuffing the bags with jewellery, the robbers hurriedly exit the showroom and flee the scene. At the time of the robbery, around seven to eight staff members were inside the shop, while some others were out for lunch.

Robbery Occurred at Sky Gold and Diamonds

According to various media reports, the robbery took place at Sky Gold and Diamonds between 1.30 pm and 2 pm on Sunday. The showroom had reportedly opened in April this year.

Police Examine CCTV, Probe Underway

Police officials said CCTV footage from the showroom is being closely examined, and statements of staff members are being recorded as part of the investigation. Authorities added that security arrangements at the jewellery store will also be reviewed, and a thorough probe is underway from all angles.

