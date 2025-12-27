 Kogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC Concern Against Bulldozer Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC Concern Against Bulldozer Action

Kogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC Concern Against Bulldozer Action

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the Bengaluru demolition drive that rendered nearly 400 families homeless. He expressed AICC’s concern and was assured relief and rehabilitation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Left: KC Venugopal Right: Siddaramaiah | ANI

Bengaluru: Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Saturday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the demolition drive in Bengaluru that left hundreds of people, mostly from the Muslim community, homeless.

Taking to X, the Congress MP said, "Spoke to Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah and DCM @DKShivakumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru."

"Conveyed the AICC’s serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre," Venugopal added.

He further said, "They have assured that they will personally engage with the affected families, put in place an appropriate mechanism for addressing grievances, and ensure rehabilitation and relief for those impacted."

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Reaches Consensus On 207 Seats; Talks Continue On Remaining 20 As Nomination Deadline Nears
BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Reaches Consensus On 207 Seats; Talks Continue On Remaining 20 As Nomination Deadline Nears
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine President
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine President
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition
Read Also
Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...
article-image

The demolition drive, carried out in Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout in Kogilu village in the early hours of December 22, left nearly 400 families homeless.

Earlier on Friday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijan had taken a dig at the Karnataka government clearing encroachment on government land by demolishing 200 illegal constructions, terming it as `buldozer justice against minorities'.

"The bulldozing of Faqir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru, uprooting Muslim families who have lived there for years, exposes the brutal normalisation of 'bulldozer raj,'" he said on X

"Sadly, the Sangh Parivar’s anti-minority politics is now being executed under a Congress Government in Karnataka. When a regime rules through fear and brute force, constitutional values and human dignity become the first casualties. All secular and democratic forces must rally together to resist and defeat this insidious trend," he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shot back saying that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had no proper information and said that the land was earmarked for dumping garbage and the government would not allow unauthorised slums to crop up in nook and corner of Bengaluru city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women

Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC...

Kogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC...