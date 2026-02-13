Scary Video: Container Topples Onto Car Killing 32-Year-Old Techie In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

CCTV screengrab | X/@hitendrakhatri

Chitoor: A tragic incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. A 32-year-old software engineer was killed in a road accident after a heavy container toppled on to his car at a busy junction on the outskirts of Chittoor district on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the crash has surfaced. The footage shows the heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction and falling onto the car, which had stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection after the driver froze on seeing the vehicle, crushing it.

Again a square framed vertically squeezed CCTV footage



Looks like the car driver wanted to go at the right turn and stopped. If he continued he would have survived. pic.twitter.com/5dlPqB6gk4 — Hitendra Khatri 🇮🇳 (@hitendrakhatri) February 13, 2026

The accident took place near the Bala Tripura Sundari Kalyana Mandapam at a major four-way intersection. The victim has reportedly been identified as D. Anudeepak.

The impact of the collapse was so severe that the vehicle was flattened, leaving the driver of the car with no chance of survival. Police and emergency services rushed to the spot. They later recovered the victim and moved the body to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered in the matter, and police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap. While the preliminary probe suggests the container may have been imbalanced or that there was driver negligence, officials say a detailed investigation is required to confirm the facts.