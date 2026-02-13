PM Modi To Land At NE’s First Emergency Airstrip, Launch ₹5,450-Crore Projects In Assam

PM Modi | X

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on Saturday for a packed schedule that includes landing at the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF), inaugurating major infrastructure projects, and addressing BJP karyakartas in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister will leave for Assam from New Delhi at 7.15 am and reach Chabua Air Force station at around 9.50 am. Modi is expected to land at around 10.30 am at the newly developed Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. He will witness an aerial display by fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters.

The ELF is the first facility of its kind in the Northeast. Developed in coordination with the Indian Air Force, it is designed to handle both military and civil aircraft during emergencies. Built as dual-use infrastructure, it can accommodate fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes. The facility is expected to play a crucial role during natural disasters, allowing swift deployment of rescue and relief teams, apart from meeting strategic defence requirements in the region.

Later in the day, at around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the newly constructed Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the Brahmaputra. He will then inaugurate and flag off multiple projects worth over ₹5,450 crore at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati around 1.30 pm.

A key highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, a six-lane extradosed prestressed concrete bridge built at a cost of around ₹3,030 crore. The bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first extradosed bridge in the Northeast. It is expected to cut travel time between the two sides to just seven minutes.

Given the region’s high seismic activity, the bridge has been equipped with base isolation technology using friction pendulum bearings. It also features high-performance stay cables and a Bridge Health Monitoring System for real-time condition tracking and early detection of structural issues, ensuring long-term safety and durability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the National Data Centre for the Northeastern region at Amingaon in Kamrup district. The state-of-the-art facility has a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW per rack. It will host mission-critical applications of various government departments and serve as a disaster recovery centre for other national data centres. The project is expected to strengthen the region’s digital backbone and improve delivery of citizen services under the Digital India initiative.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate IIM Guwahati, which is expected to give a major boost to higher and management education in the Northeast.

As part of efforts to promote clean urban mobility, he will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. Of these, 100 buses will operate in Guwahati, 50 in Nagpur, 50 in Bhavnagar and 25 in Chandigarh. The rollout is expected to benefit over 50 lakh people by providing affordable and eco-friendly public transport.

The day will conclude with the Prime Minister addressing a public meeting, described as a Booth Sanmilan, at Khanapara in Guwahati around 2 pm. According to party sources, more than 86,000 BJP booth-level karyakartas are expected to attend the gathering.