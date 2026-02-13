 Women, Farmers In Focus As PM Modi Takes First Big Decisions From ‘Seva Teerth’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began work from Seva Teerth in New Delhi, unveiling major welfare measures focused on women and farmers. He approved ₹1.5 lakh cashless accident treatment, doubled the lakhpati didi target to six crore by 2029, expanded the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, and cleared a ₹10,000 crore Startup India corpus to boost innovation and rural infrastructure growth.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Women, Farmers In Focus As PM Modi Takes First Big Decisions From ‘Seva Teerth’ | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally shifted to his new office ‘Seva Teerth’ from the colonial-era South Block building on Raisina Hill, marking a significant administrative transition.

The move coincided with February 13, which marks 95 years since New Delhi was inaugurated as India’s modern capital in 1931.

Modi arrived at the Seva Teerth complex in a motorcade along with Union ministers Manohar Lal and Jitendra Singh, senior PMO officials and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The new complex houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat under one roof.

Welfare Decisions Cleared On First Day

After unveiling the plaque bearing the name ‘Seva Teerth’ in Devanagari script along with the motto ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ (Citizen is akin to God) the Prime Minister garlanded a statue of Lord Ganesha and signed several key files.

Among the major decisions approved was the launch of the PM Rahat Scheme, aimed at providing accident victims with cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh to ensure immediate life-saving medical assistance.

The Prime Minister also set a new target of creating six crore ‘lakhpati didis’ by March 2029, doubling the earlier goal. The government has already crossed the three-crore mark more than a year ahead of schedule.

Boost For Farmers & Startups

In a significant push for the agriculture sector, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund was doubled to ₹2 lakh crore, aimed at strengthening the farm-to-market value chain.

To support innovation and deep-tech entrepreneurship, Modi approved Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore. The initiative seeks to back early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies.

